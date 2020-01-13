G2 jump into second in R6 Pro League after long-awaited rematch with forZe

It wasn’t too long ago that forZe broke into the R6 esports scene in blazing fashion, but G2 Esports have consistently kept the new Russian squad from gaining ground.

G2’s 7-4 win over forZe today speaks loudly to where the team is at despite their loss to Team Vitality in matchday two. If G2 continue on this track, season 11 may be the return to form that fans have been anticipating.

After Team Empire paved the way for Russian-based teams in the Pro League, forZe arrived on the scene ahead of the Six Major Raleigh 2019. ForZe impressed nearly everyone with their performance during the international LAN’s group stage, where they despatched both DarkZero Esports and FaZe Clan. Both FaZe and DarkZero remain two of the best teams in all of R6 esports, making forZe’s Raleigh wins quite impressive. Following up those two wins with a victory against Giants Gaming during the quarterfinals, forZe quickly gained favor with broadcasters.

After a fantastic entry at the Six Major Raleigh, G2 stepped in to give the new Russian squad a good hazing. Before the team’s match with forZe, G2’s often outspoken Fabian Hallsten said that every team that had previously fallen to forZe, “played literally fucking shit.” Luckily for G2 fans, Fabian and G2 were able to back up those words by handing forZe a decisive loss.

Fans have been waiting for the forZe vs. G2 rematch ever since. G2 once again backed up Fabian’s Raleigh talk with another big win over the Russian squad during their first Pro League meeting. As noted by broadcasters Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley and Parker “Interro” Mackay, every player on G2 had a round that could be directly attributed to their individual effort. It isn’t something G2 fans are used to hearing since the organization dropped Daniel “Goga” Mazorra Romero. Regardless of roster moves, it appears that whatever wheel was broken is now on the mend.

The intensely-criticized squad now advance to second place and send Rogue down to a dangerous third. Fans can look forward to G2’s next matchup with boom-or-bust Chaos Esports Club during matchday three, while forZe will move on to face fellow Russian squad Team Empire.

The European division of the Rainbow Six Pro League returns Wednesday, Jan. 15 for matchday three and will also feature the reveal of the Six Invitational 2020 invitee and group stage seeding. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.