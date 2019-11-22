Cryn joins G2 Esports, Goga departs R6 roster

G2 Esports picked up Pascal “Cryn” Alouane today after parting ways with longtime Rainbow Six Siege player Daniel “Goga” Mazorra Romero.

Often hailed as one of the best teams in the history of Rainbow Six esports, G2 has had tremendous success in the Pro League. The roster managed to stick together to win almost every LAN event they competed in until season nine when they failed to qualify for the finals. This development in part led the team to drop staple player Joonas “jNszki” Savolainen to pick up Aleksi “UUNO” Työppönen. After nearly earning a spot in the season 10 finals, the team just barely fell short of qualifying.

“We always strive to be the best and have not met the ambitious expectations for our Rainbow Six Siege roster that we had envisioned at the start of the year,” G2 said. “As a result, we are parting ways with Daniel ‘Goga’ Mazorra Romero.”

Goga on Twitter So yeah, it’s official, I’m not part of G2 anymore… Not much to say, it was a team decision,but no hard feelings toward my ex-teammates! I really loved all these years together but things always come to an end! This said, more news coming soon 👀

G2 fans will remember Goga as a player who consistently got the defuser planted. His now ex-teammate Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen backed that sentiment in a farewell tweet in which he praised Goga’s abilities as a player.

G2 Pengu on Twitter Goga has put down more plants than anyone else I have ever been in a team with, and that is no small feat. The past three years of my career has been with one of the greatest support players of Europe, best of luck Goga, See you on the battlefield!

With Goga off the G2 roster, the org picked up Cyrn, who previously won the 2019 German National. Fans of the Rainbow Six Pro League will most likely recognize Cyrn from season nine when he operated under Natus Vincere before the roster was dropped following the conclusion of season nine relegation.

G2 made a beneficial move when it decided to pick up UUNO. Despite a bit of an adjustment period, UUNO has been an asset to G2 and has more than shown up for his team. It’s more or less expected at this point for roster moves as large as this one to take some time for teams to adjust to and G2 are likely already hard at work preparing for their OGA PIT appearance. The OGA PIT event will be the last chance G2 have at a seed in the Six Invitational 2020.

Fans can catch the OGA PIT from Dec. 6 to 8. The event will feature G2, Team Secret, BDS Esport, Luminosity Gaming, Spacestation Gaming, MIBR, Team Liquid, and NORA-Rengo.