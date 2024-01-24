How to complete the Treasure of the Seven Seas quest in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Arrrr you ready for a tricky platforming escapade, matey? Because that’s what you need to take on to complete the Treasure of the Seven Seas quest in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

You need to conquer a classic Metroidvania challenge to find a pirate’s beloved parrot for some sweet rewards—if you’re looking forward to getting them, read the rest of our guide below.

How to start the Treasure of the Seven Seas quest in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

A straightforward but tricky quest. Image via Ubisoft

To kick off the Treasure of the Seven Seas quest, cruise over to Sunken Harbour on the map—it’s a spot you can’t really miss, especially since you’ll be dealing with Orod there later. Once you’re in the area, hop aboard the ship and chat with the Pirate Captain, the guy in charge. He’s pretty straightforward, not wasting any time to shoot the idea of reconnecting with his treasure-hunting parrot your way, and that’s the cue for the start of the quest.

How to find the parrot in the Treasure of the Seven Seas quest

Tracking down the parrot in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown might sound like a wild goose chase, especially with the game not holding your hand on its whereabouts. But guess what? It’s a breeze. No boss battles in sight. Right after you’re done chatting with the Pirate Captain, just head to the right, and boom, you’re in a trap-filled room (that also happens to house the parrot you’re looking for).

No Sherlock Holmes skills needed here; you practically stumble upon the feathery troublemaker. But hold your horses because now comes the real deal—a tricky platforming challenge to reach the bird and safely return to the Pirate Captain. To ace this part, you gotta have the Shadow of the Simurgh and Gravity Wings Time Powers unlocked. By now, you should either have them in your arsenal or be close to getting them.

This is the area you want to eventually reach. Image via Ubisoft

Armed with these powers, revisit that room and navigate through the platforms with caution. Slow and steady wins the race. Dash across long gaps, time your wall jumps perfectly, and voila. Easy, right? Just be frugal with that double jump; use it only for course correction, or you might end up kissing the spikes.

No need to be incredibly precise with your jumps either; you can take a few hits from the spikes on the platforms. Just steer clear of a direct hit or falling into the pit, and you’re golden.

Once you spot the parrot at the end of the room after finishing the puzzle, give it a gentle touch, and it becomes your feathered sidekick. Now, it’s the homeward journey. Make your way back without biting the dust, and the parrot will stick with you. It might take a couple of tries, but eventually, you’ll stroll back to the Pirate Captain, completing the quest.

If you didn’t know already, the parrot you stumble upon during this quest is none other than the winged buddy you get when you sport the Prosperity Bird Amulet from the deluxe edition. This little fella isn’t just for show; equipped with the amulet, he becomes your treasure-finding sidekick.

All rewards for completing the Treasure of the Seven Seas quest in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Once you’ve successfully delivered the parrot to the Pirate Captain, Sargon will rake in a bunch of goodies as a token of appreciation. Expect 1,000 Time Crystals and a shiny Xerses to amp up your Amulet upgrades. While it might not be a game-changer, considering how swift this side quest is, it’s definitely worth the effort.

But wait, there’s more—chatting with the Pirate Captain will sprinkle your map with some mysterious “X” marks. Following the classic “X marks the spot” rule, these crosses point to hidden treasures waiting for Sargon to snatch up. You might’ve already come across a few during your Mount Qaf escapades, but it’s a sweet bonus for wrapping up the quest.

Is Treasure of the Seven Seas bugged?

Reports from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown players on online forums indicate the quest may actually be bugged. Players say the parrot flies back and forth in and out of the room before being interacted with, and they can’t seem to complete the quest because of this.

There is currently no known fix for this, and if you happen to be one of the unfortunate players to suffer from this bug on your playthrough, you don’t have any other choice than to wait for Ubisoft to patch this up. Well, at least it’s only an optional side quest.