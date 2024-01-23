All powers in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and how to unlock them

The time powers available in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown are not only nifty, but some are even crucial to be able to complete the game.

You don’t want to compromise on snagging these babies as soon as possible, and so we’re here to tell you how to get all six time powers in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

All Time Powers in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and how to get them

How to get the Rush of the Simurgh

A good way to start out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Lost Crown, your first Time Power is the Rush of the Simurgh. You snag it after diving into the second main quest, The Abducted Prince. Now, here’s the deal—you have to take on Jahandar the Manticore in the Lower City. It’s like one of the game’s early skill challenges, and it is not a walk in the park.

Once you eventually show Jahandar who’s boss, however, just leave the arena, and bam, there’s the first Simurgh feather. Grab that bad boy, and you’re rocking the Rush of the Simurgh.

As the name suggests, this Time Power lets Sargon do this slick dash thing in the air—forward or backward. Super handy for acing tricky platforming moves, and it’s not too shabby in a scuffle either, letting you dodge incoming like a pro.

How to get the Shadow of the Simurgh

This is a big one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your hands on the Shadow of the Simurgh, you gotta take down Vahram at the end of the second main quest and make a bit of headway in the third one, The Tiger and the Rat.

Here’s the lowdown: you’ll be cruising through The Depths, on a mission to chase down some old man who swiped your map. Stick to the main path, and before you know it, you’ll bump into an alternate version of Sargon. Cue a quick battle. Beat him, and not only do you score an Athra Surge, but you also bag another feather, unlocking the Shadow of the Simurgh.

This power is a big deal in The Lost Crown—it’s both super important and kinda tricky. Hit a button, and Sargon leaves a time-displaced version. Hit another button to teleport to that alternate self, keeping all that sweet momentum intact. It’s not just for show; it’s the secret sauce for puzzles and can even spice up your combat game a few notches.

How to get the Dimensional Claw

Hit or miss, but it’s more hit than miss. You get me? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you hit the objective marker in the Hycanian Forest, get ready to face Kiana. This battle calls for primo timing, countering skills, and a dash of pure finesse. Once you beat her, you’ll bag the next feather and unlock the Dimensional Claw.

Now, this power is a bit of a wild card. It lets Sargon tear a hole in space and time, stash away an item or enemy, and then shoot it right back out like a projectile. Use these projectiles to bust through those golden walls with cracks you’ve probably spotted around the map so far.

How to get Clairvoyance

An essential time power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Moving on to the second power—say hello to Clairvoyance. Head on over to the Sacred Archives, and once you hit that objective marker, get ready for four time-based puzzles that can be a real brain teaser. Solve ’em, grab that feather, and unlock this power.

Clairvoyance is a skill that’s a bit on the situational side. Activating this time power causes shiny purple platforms to pop in and out, letting Sargon either move through them or take a stand. It’s a straightforward power, but you gotta have it in your toolkit to finish the game.

How to get Gravity Wings

You can’t go wrong with double jumping. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you kick Azhdaha to the curb—the boss of the fifth main quest—you’re in for a treat. Your next mission: summon four Celestial Guardians scattered across the map. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be the proud owner of the Gravity Wings. These wings give Sargon the power of the double jump.

How to get the Fabric of Time

The final time power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Fabric of Time, you must conquer the seventh main story quest, Return To The Past. Once you’ve triumphed, settle in for a cutscene where Sargon gets his final Time Power in a way that’s a bit unique—no Simurgh feather in sight. But who cares about the details? When you’ve wrapped up the boss battle and cruised into the eighth and semi-final main quest, you can finally use the Fabric of Time.

This last Time Power hands Sargon a grappling hook. Use it to yank down items and slingshot yourself from specific points. You’ve probably stumbled upon these spots before; glowing purple with a triangular shape. Get ready for some next-level maneuvering.