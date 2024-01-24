How to complete the Moon Gatherer quest in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the latest entry in the long-running Prince of Persia series. Like most games today, The Lost Crown provides players with additional content apart from the main story in terms of side quests, and we will be talking about one quest in particular: The Moon Gatherer.

How to begin the Moon Gatherer side quest in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The Moon Gatherer side quest in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown can be started once you reach the Sacred Archives. When you get here, you have to make your way down to the prisons which can happen in one of two ways: You can either find the path to the prisons yourself, or intentionally get captured by the jailers, which will teleport you to your destination.

Regardless of how you get to the prisons, once you get here, get ready for a series of battles. As you progress, go upwards through a series of stairs to get to a large room. You are in the right place if you notice a group of Mad Alchemists around you with staircases in the background. Defeat them and head to the southwestern corner of the room to find a blue moon symbol.

The man who will get you started on the quest. Image via Ubisoft.

Continue along the path here to meet the Moon Gatherer himself. He will explain that the moon has been broken into pieces, and you must find all four of them by following the Moon Gatherer.

First Moon piece location

The first Moon piece location. Screenshot via mapgenie.io.

The first Moon piece can be located within the Depths, in a room near the bottom right corner of the area. Once you find a room filled with sludge, you’ll know you’re at the right spot. The fastest way to get down here would be to go to the Scrapper’s Hideout fast travel point and make your way to the spot shown on the map above.

When you reach the large room, go down carefully through the large vertical drop. Once you get close to the bottom, go right and follow the path till you reach the sludge-filled room. Here, you will need to find two switches and once you flip both of them, the sludge will dissipate and allow you to progress further.

Head down to the corner and open the now-interactable door to free the Moon Gatherer and continue to the next location.

Second Moon piece location

The second Moon piece location. Screenshot via mapgenie.io.

The second Moon piece is found further below, in the southern half of the Sunken Harbor location marked on the map above. The room you are looking for should be marked by ship debris including a half-broken ship with its remains lying there. The fastest way to get to this point is by taking the Pirate Village fast travel point and heading west.

From here, go down through the long vertical room till you drop into an area with multiple hanging platforms. Take the first platform and head right to get into a room with a Wak-Wak tree. From here, drop down below again to find the Moon Gatherer and a few crab enemies to contend with. Defeat the two small crabs and the larger crab to save the Moon Gatherer.

Following this, the Moon Gatherer will run off to the next location mentioned below.

Third Moon piece location

The third Moon piece location. Screenshot via mapgenie.io.

The third Moon piece is found all the way down in the Pit of Eternal Sands. Make sure you have the Clairvoyance and Dimensional Claw powers ready or you will not be able to access this location. Once you do, head to the location marked above by dropping into the room and making your way to the center of this area. From this point, go further down.

As you travel downwards, you should hear the Moon Gatherer’s voice coming from behind a wall. This wall is breakable, so go through it and break a few pots at the end to free the Moon Gatherer. As a bonus, you should also find a Spirited-Sand jar hidden nearby.

Fourth Moon piece location

The fourth Moon piece location. Screenshot via mapgenie.io.

The fourth and final Moon piece is found all the way back up in the Tower of Silence. This area can only be accessed after you acquire the Gravity Wings power, so complete the story missions till you get to this point. After completing the required quests, go to the marked location from the Tomb Entrance fast travel point.

Follow the path to a room indicated by two falling rocks on the map. This is where you will find a Gravekeeper enemy. Defeat them to proceed and keep going until you find two more Gravekeepers. The one you are looking for has the Moon Gatherer on their back, so defeat that one to free him and end the questline.

Now that you have all four Moon pieces, talk to the Moon Gatherer that you freed to get your quest reward, an increase to the maximum number of potions you can carry, and close the quest. However, in some cases, you might not even be able to get to this point because of a known bug in the game.

How to fix the Moon Gatherer side quest bug in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The most common way to experience this bug is when you skip through the Moon Gatherer’s dialogue after you first encounter him. Doing so can cause the quest to glitch and freeze the game, not allowing you to progress. If you encounter this bug, there are two ways to solve it, each method depending on the platform you are playing the game on.

Skipping through his dialogue can cause the glitch occasionally. Image via Ubisoft.

If your platform of choice is the PC, our recommendation would be to limit your FPS to 120 instead of setting it to uncapped. Doing so before you talk to the Moon Gatherer should not cause him to glitch and you will be free to proceed as normal.

If you are playing the game on your PlayStation 5 or Xbox One X, when the freeze occurs, simply disconnect your controller to break out of the glitch and make the game responsive again. Your camera should still be frozen, so exit the room to reset it and continue the game as normal.