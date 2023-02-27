Zacian is already extremely overpowered in Pokémon UNITE

TiMi Studio has added Zacian to Pokémon UNITE‘s roster on Feb. 27 as part of the celebrations for Pokémon Day, and the Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon introduced in Generation VIII might be the most broken champion ever released in the MOBA game.

Zacian fills the role of a melee All-Rounder in Pokémon UNITE, which means that he can soak up more damage than Attackers or Speedsters, while also dealing constant damage during the 10-minute game. The issue is that Zacian is dealing way too much damage right now and can eliminate up to four players in a matter of seconds in the late game as seen in the clip below.

Zacian is so overpowered that Christoph “CrisHeroes” Gowitzke, Cloud9 streamer and one of the best solo queue players in Pokémon UNITE, dealt 147,000 damage with the new All-Rounder in just his first try. Dedicated Pokémon UNITE content creator Jake “spragels” Sprague called Zacian the most broken Pokémon TiMi had ever brought to the game in his first video about the new champion, in which he also destroys enemies in two different matches, causing them to forfeit the match before the spawn of Rayquaza at the two-minute mark.

With Zacian already a menace in Pokémon UNITE‘s Ranked, it seems more than likely that TiMi will have to push an emergency patch to nerf the All-Rounder in the next days, similar to what the developer has done with Sylveon in 2021, in order to maintain Ranked as healthy as possible.

You can buy Zacian’s Unite License at the moment if you spend 1200 Gems, a Pokémon UNITE currency only obtainable for those willing to spend money on the game. There’s also a way to unlock the new champion for free, but users calculated that it will take 17 days at best to do it.

Along with the addition of Zacian, TiMi has nerfed or buffed several champions in Pokémon UNITE, including Tyranitar, Dragonite, and Zoroark.