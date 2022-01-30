While there are a ton of trees in Hisui, wood can be hard to find.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus not only has players working towards capturing all the Pokémon in the Hisui region, but also collecting resources and eventually crafting supplies and other items for the people of the area.

During your adventure, you’ll be tasked with finding Wood. This can be for a variety of different missions including “Please! Make Me a Pokeshi Doll!” so you’re going to want to know where you can find this resource.

Despite the abundance of trees in the Hisui region, Wood is tough to come across but if you know where to look you can increase your chances drastically.

Where to find Wood in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Wood is one of the least common resources to find on your adventures through the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Despite this, it can be found across the region next to trees, spawning randomly.

Each zone has some key locations where Wood can spawn so if you’re struggling to find any then here are the best places to look.

Obsidian Fieldlands (North of Deertrack Path)

Crimson Minelands (South of Brava Arena)

Cobalt Coastlands (On the beachfront between Windbreak Stand and Castaway Shore)

Coronet Highlands (North of Heavenward Lookout)

Alabaster Icelands (Small bluff at Glacial Terrace)

At these locations, you’ll simply want to search around beneath trees and nearby and you should find Wood laying on the ground. As mentioned, this is a random spawn so it won’t be there every time you look, and other locations around the map can have Wood also so keep a lookout.