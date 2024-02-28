Where to find Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To celebrate Pokémon Day, the three iconic Kanto Starters are getting their time in the spotlight in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids, starting with Venusaur.

From Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6pm CT to Tuesday, March 5 at 5:59pm CT, Venusaur Tera Raids will pop up in Paldea for you to challenge. The Gen I Grass/Poison-type Starter will have the Mightiest Mark reserved for the tough seven-star Tera Raid bosses, marking it as a special event Pokémon to add to your collection. It’ll also have the Ground Tera Type to give it three weaknesses—Water, Grass, and Ice.

Here’s everything you need to know about Venusaur and beating its special Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Find Unrivaled Venusaur while it’s still around. Image via The Pokémon Company

The Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raids can easily be found in Paldea as long as you have seven-star Tera Raids unlocked. Once that task is out of the way, follow these steps to take on the powerful Venusaur.

During the event period, connect to the internet and make sure you have the latest news in the Poké Portal.

Open your Paldea map and look for a Tera Raid icon with the Ground Tera Type symbol.

Set that as your destination and fly to the nearest landmark or Pokémon Center.

Follow the orange flag on your minimap until you arrive at the black crystal den.

Interact with the black crystal to make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Venusaur’s silhouette.

If you want to challenge the raid with fellow players, you may also use the online Tera Raid Battle Search feature in the Poké Portal to join group raids. Participating in these online raids requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

How to catch Venusaur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re out to catch the Venusaur with the rare Mightiest Mark, you must first clear its Tera Raid battle. As a seven-star raid, it won’t be easy without proper preparation.

You should have a fully-trained level 100 Pokémon—ideally, one that can hit Venusaur for super-effective damage without taking too much damage in return. The Ice typing is a good place to start. The event ends March 5, and it’s unclear if Unrival Venusaur will ever return, so make sure you defeat and catch it before then.

Other than the Tera Raid event, Venusaur can be obtained in Scarlet and Violet along with all the other Starters if you have The Indigo Disk DLC. Wild Bulbasaur can be found roaming around the Coastal Biome in Blueberry Academy’s Terarium after upgrading it. After you catch a Bulbasaur, evolve it into Ivysaur, which evolves into Venusaur.

If you don’t have the DLC, you can also obtain a Venusaur by trading with another player or transferring it over from another game via Pokémon HOME.

Can you catch more than one Venusaur in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

As with previous Unrivaled Tera Raid events, you may catch a maximum of one Venusaur with the Mightiest Mark per game. You can still rechallenge the raid multiple times during the event, but it won’t let you throw another Poké Ball after catching your first Unrivaled Venusaur.

If you really want more than one Venusaur, you’ll have to either catch Bulbasaur in the Terarium, breed it, trade for it, or transfer one over. However, only the Venusaur you catch in the special Tera Raid event will have the Mightiest Mark.

What is the best Nature for Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When it comes to Natures, Venusaur and its pre-evolutions, Bulbasaur and Ivysaur, can be pretty flexible depending on what role you want them to play. The best Nature for an offensive Venusaur would be either Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack) or Timid (+ Speed, – Attack).

To maximize Venusaur’s damage output as a special attacker, give it a Modest nature. Venusaur’s Special Attack isn’t amazing, but it’s the best stat it has, tied with its Special Defense. As a way to make up for its underwhelming stats, teach it stronger moves like Petal Dance and Sludge Bomb, or Solar Beam if you’re running a sun team.

Speaking of sun teams, a speedy Timid Venusaur thrives in the sun, since its Chlorophyll ability doubles its Speed stat. With the sun and speed on its side, Venusaur should be one of the fastest Pokémon on the field, allowing it to launch a powerful one-turn Solar Beam before its opponent can strike.

And if you’d rather make your Venusaur tanky, you can give it a Calm nature (+ Special Defense, – Attack). Rather than focusing on hitting hard, your Venusaur can play slower with status moves like Toxic and Sleep Powder while draining the opponent’s HP away with Leech Seed.