Where to find Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Swampert is swimming into the Paldea region for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Unrivaled Tera Raid event, and this is your opportunity to add another exclusive Mightiest Mark ‘mon to your collection.

Beginning Thursday, May 30 at 7pm CT to Sunday, June 2 at 6:59pm CT and again from Thursday, June 6 at 7pm CT until Sunday, June 9 at 6:59pm CT, seven-star Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raids will appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. During the event, Swampert will have the Poison Tera Type, making it vulnerable to Ground and Psychic moves.

Here’s everything you need to know about Swampert and the Unrivaled Tera Raid.

How to find Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Challenge and befriend this awesome Water Starter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to finding Unrivaled Swampert, your first guess might be to search, well, the swamp. Don’t do that. There’s actually a super simple way to track down the Gen III Water Starter’s raid den, which will appear in a random spot on your Paldea map.

Just follow these steps:

First, make sure you have seven-star Tera Raids unlocked. Otherwise, Unrivaled Swampert raids will not spawn in the Scarlet and Violet overworld.

Once the event begins, make sure your Poké Portal news is up to date.

Pull up your Paldea map and look for a black Tera Raid icon with the Poison Tera Type symbol. Select that as your destination.

Fly to the nearest landmark or Pokémon Center.

Hop on Koraidon or Miraidon and follow the orange flag on your minimap until you reach your destination.

Interact with the sparkling black crystal and make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Swampert’s silhouette.

To join an online group raid hosted by another player, use the Tera Raid Battle Search function. You’ll need a Switch Online membership.

How to catch Swampert in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Thankfully, Swampert’s availability in Scarlet and Violet is not locked to this event, and there are multiple ways to catch or obtain it, including hunting wild Mudkip, breeding, trading, or transferring.

If you’re particularly interesting in catching Unrivaled Swampert with the Mightiest Mark, you need to beat the seven-star raid while the event still around. Since it has the Poison Tera Type, your best bet is to bring a Psychic-type counter like Slowbro to hit it for super-effective damage. Once you take down the raid boss, you’ll have the opportunity to catch it.

Other than the raid event, you can easily obtain your own Swampert if you have The Indigo Disk DLC, where all Starters can be encountered in the upgraded Terarium. Swampert’s first pre-evolution, Mudkip, hides away in the Coastal Biome after upgrading the area. From there, simply level up and evolve Mudkip into Marshtomp and then Swampert.

If you don’t have the DLC, you can either trade with a fellow player for a Swampert or transfer one over from another game via Pokémon HOME.

Can you catch more than one Swampert in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

In the seven-star Tera Raid event, you are limited to catching one Unrivaled Swampert per game. As mentioned, this specific Swampert comes with the special Mightiest Mark, which cannot be obtained outside seven-star raids.

You may still rechallenge the Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raid multiple times if you want the rewards, but you just won’t be able to catch it again. If you’d like to have multiple Swampert, use the other methods listed above.

What is the best Nature for Mudkip, Marshtomp, and Swampert in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Mudkip, Marshtomp, and Swampert are slow physical attackers with decent bulk, so the best Natures for them would be Brave (+ Attack, – Speed) or Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack).

A Brave Swampert works well on a Trick Room team since its Speed is low. This combos nicely with Curse to boost Swampert’s Attack and Defense while dropping its Speed. Under Trick Room, Swampert should be moving first and hitting hard after set-up. And if you aren’t running a Trick Room team, just go with an Adamant nature and use Bulk Up instead of Curse to prevent Swampert from being slower than it needs to be.

