What time does the Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raids are coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but only for a limited time.

Swampert continues the trend of Starter Pokémon being featured in seven-star Tera Raids, following in the footsteps of fellow Water Starter Primarina from the previous Unrivaled raid event. For these specific raids, Unrivaled Swampert will have the Mightiest Mark and Poison Tera Type, which is quite fitting for the Mud Fish Pokémon. This means it will be weak to any Psychic and Ground-type attacks, though Ground ‘mons won’t have the best matchup against Swampert’s Water moves.

With that in mind, you may want to start training up a strong Psychic-type like Slowbro, one of the best counters for tough Tera Raids. You might even already have a fully trained Slowbro ready to go if you used one back during the Unrivaled Cinderace or Greninja events. Slowbro’s famous Stored Power build should work its magic here, depending on the full specifics of the raid and Swampert’s moveset.

Here’s when you can challenge and catch Unrivaled Swampert in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When is the Unrivaled Swampert Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

This Gen III Water Starter will be waiting for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like previous seven-star Tera Raids featuring Starters, the Unrivaled Swampert raids will appear in the Paldea region during two event periods.

Swampert Tera Raids will initially pop up in Scarlet and Violet starting Thursday, May 30 at 7:00pm CT to Sunday, June 2 at 6:59pm CT .

. The same raids will appear again the following week from Thursday, June 6 at 7:00pm CT until Sunday, June 9 at 6:59pm CT.

This gives you multiple opportunities to defeat and capture Unrivaled Swampert, especially if you enjoy collecting all the Mightiest Mark ‘mons or challenging these difficult seven-star raids. You can even expect to earn some rare Herba Mystica along the way just like in other recent tera raid events.

To sweeten the deal, five-star Blissey Tera Raids will also pop up during Swampert’s second appearance from June 6 to 9. Blissey raids yield a ton of Exp. Candies and Tera Shards to help you quickly train up your ‘mons and prep for current and future raid events. Definitely take advantage of this if you need to stock up on those items or if you find yourself running out of time to clear the Unrivaled Swampert raid before the event ends.

