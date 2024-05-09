Where to find Unrivaled Primarina Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raids continue to feature Starters from previous generations, and this time, all eyes are on the Water-type representative of the Alola region, Primarina.

Recommended Videos

These limited-time Tera Raids will appear in the Paldea region starting Thursday, May 9 at 7pm CT to Sunday, May 12 at 6:59pm CT, and again from Thursday, May 16 at 7pm CT to Sunday, May 19 at 6:59pm CT. Primarina will have the Mightiest Mark like the other seven-star Tera Raid bosses along with the Fairy Tera Type. So come prepared and bring a strong Poison or Steel-type Pokémon to help you defeat the powerful raid boss.

Here’s everything you need to know about Primarina and the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Primarina Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unrivaled Tera Raids are fairly easy to find, but you do need to unlock seven-star raids before they start appearing on the map. Once you have access to seven-star raids, follow these steps:

During the event, connect to the internet and make sure your news section is updated with the event in the Poké Portal.

Open up your Paldea map and look for the black crystal Tera Raid icon with the Fairy Tera Type symbol . Set that as your destination and fly to the nearest landmark or Pokémon Center.

. Set that as your destination and fly to the nearest landmark or Pokémon Center. From there, hop on Koraidon or Miraidon and head in the direction of the orange flag on the minimap.

Once you arrive at your destination, interact with the black crystal and confirm it’s a seven-star raid with Primarina’s silhouette.

To join someone else’s Primarina raid, use the Tera Raid Battle Search feature in the Poké Portal. This requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

How to catch Primarina in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Primarina can already be caught in the DLC along with the other Starters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to obtaining Primarina in the Gen IX games, you have a few options, including the Unrivaled Tera Raid event or catching its first pre-evolution, Popplio.

To catch the Unrivaled Primarina, you must first clear that seven-star Tera Raid. Unfortunately, seven-star raids can be quite challenging in Scarlet and Violet, so you’ll need a proper plan with a fully trained counter to win and catch that Primarina with the Mightiest Mark.

Outside of the Unrivaled Tera Raid, you can obtain a Primarina by evolving Brionne who evolves from Popplio. If you have The Indigo Disk, wild Popplio can be found in the Coastal Biome in the Terarium after the area is upgraded. Without the DLC, consider trading for a Primarina or transferring one over via Pokémon HOME.

Can you catch more than one Primarina in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

In the Unrivaled Tera Raid event, you may only catch one Primarina with the Mightiest Mark. The rare mark is reserved for seven-star raid bosses, so the game treats them as event-exclusive collectibles and limits you to catching just one.

That being said, you can still have multiple Primarina in your possession by breeding, catching, trading, or transferring the Popplio line. They just won’t have the Mightiest Mark.

What is the best Nature for Popplio, Brionne, and Primarina in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Popplio, Brionne, and Primarina all excel on the special side, so the best offensive Nature for them would be Modest (+ Special Attack, – Attack), and the best defensive Nature would be Calm (+ Special Defense, – Attack).

With a Modest nature and 126 base Special Attack, Primarina can be a huge offensive threat, especially with reliable special attacks like Moonblast and its signature move, Sparkling Aria. At the same time, it can take advantage of its Hidden Ability, Liquid Voice, to turn sound-based attacks like Hyper Voice into STAB Water-type moves for that extra bit of damage.

If you want Primarina to have more bulk on the special side, go with a Calm nature. This would work well on a more supportive build with moves like Life Dew for HP recovery, Icy Wind for speed control, or Encore to disrupt the enemy. The good news is that a Calm Primarina can still deal decent damage even without an offense-boosting Nature thanks to its naturally high Special Attack stat.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more