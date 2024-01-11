Where to find Unrivaled Blaziken Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unrivaled Blaziken will be taking over Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the next big Tera Raid event. This Blaziken will have the Mightiest Mark, exclusive to seven-star raid bosses, along with the Flying Tera Type.

The Unrivaled Blaziken Tera Raid event will take place from Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:00pm CT until Sunday, Jan, 14 at 5:59pm CT, and then once more from Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6:00pm CT until Sunday, Jan, 21 at 5:59pm CT. During this time, Blaziken Tera Raid dens will pop up around the Paldea region. All you need to do is find the raid dens, defeat Blaziken, and catch it in your favorite Poké Ball.

Here’s everything you need to know about Blaziken and the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Blaziken Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Challenge Blaziken in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event. Image via The Pokémon Company

The first thing you need to do is unlock seven-star Tera Raids if you haven’t done so already—otherwise, the Blaziken Tera Raid dens will not appear on your map. After that, follow these steps to challenge Unrivaled Blaziken.

During the event period, connect to the internet and make sure you have the latest news updates in the Poké Portal.

Open up your map and look for the black Tera Raid icon with the Flying Tera Type symbol. Set that as your destination.

Fly to the closest Pokémon Center or landmark and follow the orange flag on your mini map until you arrive at the black crystal Tera Raid den.

Interact with the Tera crystal and make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Blaziken’s silhouette.

You also have the option to join Tera Raids hosted by other players using the Tera Raid Battle Search function in the Poké Portal. Playing with fellow trainers online requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

How to catch Blaziken in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch the Unrivaled Blaziken in this event, you must first clear the Tera Raid, which can be challenging if you don’t prepare properly. As a seven-star Tera Raid, it’s recommended to bring a fully trained 100 level Pokémon that can counter Blaziken’s Flying Tera Type—an Electric-type Pokémon is a great option to try out.

Aside from the Unrivaled Tera Raid event, Blaziken is still obtainable in the Gen IX games if you have the DLC. The Indigo Disk added all of the Starter Pokémon from the previous generations, and they can all be found as wild encounters in Blueberry Academy’s Terarium after upgrading the biomes. For example, Blaziken’s first pre-evolution, Torchic, appears in a cave in the Polar Biome once that specific part of the Terarium is upgraded. Track it down, catch it, and level it up to evolve it into Combusken and then Blaziken.

Alternatively, you can transfer a Blaziken over from another game via Pokémon HOME or trade with another player, but it’s good to know the chicken is still fully obtainable in Gen IX without having to rely on another game or player.

Can you catch more than one Blaziken in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

The Unrivaled Blaziken Tera Raid event limits you to catching only one Blaziken per game. You can still rechallenge the Tera Raid battle if you want the other rewards, but the game will not let you catch another Blaziken with the Mightiest Mark.

If you need another Blaziken, head to the Terarium in Blueberry Academy if you have The Indigo Disk DLC. You can catch Torchic in the upgraded Polar Biome and evolve it to obtain additional Blaziken in the Gen IX games.

What is the best Nature for Torchic, Combusken, and Blaziken in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When it comes to Nature, Blaziken and its pre-evolutions, Torchic and Combusken, have options. Blaziken can work as a mixed attacker with 120 Attack and 110 Special Attack, but it hits a little harder if you go all-in as a physical attacker with an Attack-boosting Nature like Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack).

An Adamant Blaziken can take advantage of reliable, strong physical attacks like Close Combat and Flare Blitz. When looking at its special move pool, STAB moves like Focus Blast and Overheat have bigger drawbacks (inaccurate and/or harshly lowers Special Attack), making them less reliable and viable than Blaziken’s options on the physical side.

You can also make Blaziken quite speedy by giving it a Jolly Nature (+ Speed, – Special Attack) to combo with its Hidden Ability, Speed Boost. With Speed Boost, Blaziken’s Speed goes up by one stage at the end of each turn. Combined with a Jolly Nature, Blaziken should outspeed a lot of foes after one or two Speed boosts. This will give you the upper hand in moving first on the subsequent turns.