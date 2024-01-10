What time does the Unrivaled Blaziken Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Blaziken is turning up the heat in the next big Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event. The Gen III Fire Starter from Hoenn will be featured in difficult seven-star raids for a limited time, so make sure you don’t miss out.

This special Unrivaled Blaziken will have the exclusive Mightiest Mark along with the Flying Tera Type. Despite resembling a chicken, Blaziken isn’t a Flying-type Pokémon by nature—it’s Fire/Fighting. The Flying Tera Type will give the Fire Starter just three weaknesses in Rock, Electric, and Ice, while also boosting powerful Flying-type attacks like Brave Bird.

As this is a seven-star raid, you can expect a tough battle ahead, so come prepared and defeat the chicken before the event ends. Here’s when you can challenge the Tera Raids and catch Unrivaled Blaziken in Scarlet and Violet.

When is the Unrivaled Blaziken Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Blaziken is already in Scarlet and Violet if you have the DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to previous seven-star Tera Raids featuring Starter Pokémon, Blaziken will appear during two separate event periods in January in case you miss one.

Unrivaled Blaziken Tera Raids will first appear from Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:00pm CT until Sunday, Jan, 14 at 5:59pm CT .

. Blaziken Tera Raids will return the following week from Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6:00pm CT until Sunday, Jan, 21 at 5:59pm CT.

Unfortunately for Blaziken, its special Tera Raid event might be overshadowed by the Scarlet and Violet DLC epilogue, which is also set to be released on Jan. 11. If the epilogue is as short as datamines say, however, player should still have time to challenge the Blaziken Tera Raids during one of the two event periods.

As an added bonus, five-star Blissey Tera Raids will also be popping up during the second event period. These Blissey raids are known to give tons of useful items such as Tera Shards and Exp. Candies, so you can take advantage of that if you need to train up your Pokémon for the Blaziken Tera Raids or the epilogue.

You might also decide to skip the Blaziken Tera Raid event altogether since the chicken is already in the Gen IX games thanks to The Indigo Disk. The DLC finally gave players a way to encounter all previous Starter Pokémon in the wild, so these Blaziken raids might not sound as appealing as past Tera Raid events.