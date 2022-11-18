Where to catch Applin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You might want to prepare your aim for this one.

There are a ton of new Pokémon to discover in the Paldea region, but a number of species from previous generations are returning with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to accompany players as they kick off their new adventures.

Applin is a Dragon-type species that debuted with the Galar region in Pokémon Sword and Shield. As its name suggests, this strange Pokémon appears to be an apple—but it’s not actually the apple that’s the Pokémon. Instead, it’s the green, flappy worm-like creature that lives inside the apple.

Applin has two different evolutions: Flapple and Appletun. To evolve Applin into Flapple, you’ll need to find an item called a Tart Apple and use it on the Pokémon from the bag menu. To get Applin’s other evolution, Appletun, you’ll go through the same process but with a Sweet Apple instead.

But before you can even think of evolving Applin, you’ll need to find and catch one first. Here’s where you can catch Applin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Applin locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Applin can be found in a variety of locations around Paldea, and it likes to hang out in trees. When you’re exploring the areas highlighted on the map below, make sure to look up in the branches to avoid missing the apple-shaped critter.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Like its Pokédex entry says, it’s a rare find, so it might take some searching. Once you do find an Applin, though, you’ll need to knock it out of the safety of its tree branch and onto the ground so you can battle it. To do so, aim with the left trigger and throw your Pokémon with the right trigger to initiate a battle. From there, it’s all about getting the Dragon type’s health low enough and catching it like you would any other Pokémon.