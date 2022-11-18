How to evolve Applin into Flapple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dragon-type Pokémon remain some of the most unique creatures in the Pokémon series. While some are fearsome beasts that thrive in battles, others are small bundles of energy that have not yet unlocked their fullest potential.

One of these simple Dragon-type Pokémon is Applin, the Apple Core Pokémon, which was first introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield. This dual Dragon/Grass-type possesses the rather unique trait of having access to very few moves before it evolves, as its body is protected by the apple it resides in.

Applin can evolve into two stronger Pokémon—Flapple and Appletun—depending on the item it is exposed to. Though they possess a myriad of weaknesses, these two Pokémon have become incredibly popular among fans for their simplistic designs, as well as their ability to Gigantamax.

While Applin and its two evolved forms reappear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, they do not have the ability to Gigantamax in the Paldea region, thus hindering their capabilities immensely.

Yet for players enamored by this trio of apples, them being a part of the Paldea Pokédex is a win of its own.

How to evolve Applin into Flapple using a Tart Apple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Applin maintains the same evolution method it had in Pokémon Sword and Shield, though the process of doing so is no less difficult.

In order to evolve Applin into Flapple, players need to first find an item known as a Tart Apple. Simply selecting the item from the player’s bag and using it on Applin will immediately evolve it, much like an evolutionary stone, which will give players access to a powerful Grass/Dragon-type Pokémon with a wide array of moves.

To get a Tart Apple, players can visit any Delibird Presents shop in larger towns and purchase one for 2,200 PokéDollars. You may be able to find this item naturally during your journey, perhaps by defeating Applin using Let’s Go, but this is the simplest way to grab one.

Once Applin evolves into Flapple, it can access its signature move, Grav Apple, which is a powerful Grass-type attack that can lower the opponent’s defense. With a slightly high attack stat, Flapple is capable of dealing immense damage with this move and others—even learning Flying-type moves after turning parts of the apple into wing-like constructs.