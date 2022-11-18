How to evolve Applin into Appletun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to discover Dragon-type Pokémon from throughout the series, the Paldea region is the place to do it.

The Grass/Dragon-type Pokémon Applin captured the hearts of all players with its cute, simplistic design when it debuted in the Galar region of Pokémon Sword and Shield. Being rather weak forces this Pokémon to hide its true body inside of an apple, which greatly hinders the moves it has access to.

One of the unique perks Appletun and Flapple had in the Galar region was their ability to Gigantamax. They, quite interestingly, had the same Gigantamax form between the two of them—a feature no other pair of Pokémon has. However, as the Dynamax phenomenon does not exist in the Paldea region, these two Grass/Dragon-type Pokémon are confined to their smaller, apple-based forms.

Applin and its split evolutions, Appletun and Flapple, can be found roaming the expanses of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, though the base form remains rather elusive as it attempts to hide itself from predators.

How to evolve Applin into Appletun using a Sweet Apple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Similar to Pokémon like Eevee and Petilil, Applin requires the use of an item to evolve into both Appletun and Flapple—though this item is not an evolutionary stone.

Instead, to evolve Applin into Appletun, players need to obtain the Sweet Apple item, which can be obtained by visiting any Delibird Presents store in Paldea and purchasing it. All of the stores sell the same items, for the most part, so you can grab one whenever you need it.

After adding this item to their bag, players can then select it and choose the specific Applin they’d like to evolve into Appletun. Should players hope to obtain another Appletun, they’ll need to find both another Applin and another Sweet Apple.

Upon evolving, Appleton quickly gains access to its signature move Apple Acid, a Grass-type attack that lowers the opponent’s special defense stat. It also has an impressive base power boosted by both Appletun’s half-Grass typing and decent special attack, allowing it to do more than just soak up damage.