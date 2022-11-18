How to catch Pokémon in trees in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In every new Pokémon game, there is some gimmick to catch certain Pokémon. And in Scarlet and Violet, that gimmick is that there are some Pokémon who hang around in trees and never come down.

This can make it tricky for trainers who want to catch these Pokémon since a few of them like to hang around in trees as well as walk around on the ground. If you happen to find a Pokémon hanging around in a tree that either isn’t walking around much on the ground or maybe appeared Shiny, then you’ll need to get it out of the tree before you can try to battle or catch it.

The process to do this isn’t too hard. When you see the Pokémon you want to initiate a battle with, press and hold ZL. This will enter aim mode so that you can pinpoint exactly where you want to throw your Pokémon to initiate the battle.

After you’ve locked in on your target using ZL, press ZR to throw your Pokémon at it. This will knock it to the ground and it will instantly initiate a battle with whatever you’ve hit. You cannot throw Poké Balls at Pokémon like in Legends: Arceus, so all Pokémon that you want to catch must be done while in battle.

There’s no other way to get a Pokémon down from a tree, so players who want to try their hand at catching whatever is up in the tree will need to be knocked down and battled before they can try to throw a Poké Ball at it and possibly catch it.