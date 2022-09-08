What are Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There are more than just big, meaty claws on the menu.

With each new Pokémon game comes new creatures, characters, and mechanics to interact with—though there are always some that are just iterations on things that have been used in the past.

In the story overview trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak showed off a “returning” mechanic of sorts in the Path of Legends, with a Pokémon that has a striking narrative and physical appearance to that of a Totem Pokémon.

Titan Pokémon are creatures you will encounter while traveling across the Paldea region with your upperclassman Arven. This journey will see you “visiting the lairs of Titans” in an attempt to collect Herba Mystica, an important item that likely has some plot significance and is guarded by powerful Pokémon for some reason.

Titans are slight variants of existing Pokémon that are much larger, as shown by the player defeating a Klawf and then being surprised by the appearance of the Stony Cliff Titan—a much larger Klawf. A battle soon follows the Titan’s approach if the trailer is anything to go by, which means they will act as a roadblock of sorts for story progression on the Path of Legends.

This does look to function in a slightly different yet similar way to Sun and Moon’s Totem Pokémon, appearing at key moments in that path’s story and acting as a hurdle that needs to be overcome. But there was no indication that the Titan Klawf received any increased stats or other bonuses like a Totem Pokémon would.

Will Titan Pokémon be catchable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

We also still don’t know if Titan Pokémon will only be included in this portion of the game or have a larger meaning to Paldea.

Who knows, maybe this will be the Alpha Pokémon equivalent of SV and players will eventually be able to capture gigantic versions of certain Pokémon. Players were eventually able to obtain Totem Pokémon in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, so the possibility is there.

We likely won’t hear much more about Titans until Scarlet and Violet launch on Nov. 18, but additional trailers or promo images could change that in the coming weeks.