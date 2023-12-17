Where is Perrin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

One of the most eye-catching new characters from The Teal Mask is back in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. Perrin the the traveling photographer has made a pitstop for a job at the Blueberry Academy and is key to helping you find several new Pokémon.

Just like how she helped you discover Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Kitakami, Perrin is the NPC that unlocks both of The Indigo Disk’s new Paradox Pokémon. However, you need to find her and complete a lengthy quest for her once again before she will even hint at that information.

Perrin location and how to find her in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you somehow zoom right through the intro for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk and don’t take in the scenery as soon as you enter the Terarium, you will likely miss Perrin.

If you are in a rush, you might not stop at the first Rest Area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like in The Teal Mask, Perrin is located within one of the first areas you visit once the new map opens up to you. She is actually easier to find this time since she is just standing right in front of the Terarium’s main entrance with her Hisuian Growlith, making her hard to miss if you don’t just sprint off to the left as soon as the cutscene with Lacey ends.

If you just walk straight out of the tunnel that acts as Blueberry Academy’s entryway, Perrin will be located on your right as you approach Savanna Rest Area One. You can literally see her before you even get down the ramp.

You can see Perrin while still walking down the main ramp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talking to her will start the DLC’s longest quest, which tasks you with catching 200 species of Pokémon that live within the Terarium. Doing so is the only way to encounter Gouging Fire and Raging Bolt in Scarlet or Iron Crown and Iron Boulder in Violet.