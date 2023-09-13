Where to find Ursaluna Bloodmoon Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet didn’t have many species from Legends: Arceus featured at launch, but that’s changed in The Teal Mask, with multiple Hisuian species making an appearance. This includes a new form of Ursaluna labeled the “Bloodmoon Beast” that is terrifyingly powerful—and oddly photogenic.

This is the side quest most Pokémon fans were looking forward to from early trailers for the DLC since it involves Hisui Pokémon and Perrin, a new character who is an ancestor of the Diamond Clan. Now you need to team up with her to track down this rare Ursaluna in the depths of Kitakama’s wilderness.

You will need to dedicate a chunk of time to working with Perrin on this survey, but the entire side story is very straightforward once you get over the first hurdle. Just make sure to pack plenty of Poké Balls for this field trip as you play photographer and bodyguard.

How to find Ursaluna Bloodmoon Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Unlike White-Striped Basculin, you won’t find this new form of Ursaluna roaming around a specific area of Kitakama unless you talk with Perrin to start her side mission to track it down and photograph it. She will be located at the leftmost corner of Mossui Town right by the main road.

The Bloodmoon Beast is no joke. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Perrin will ask you to catch 150 total Pokémon that are featured in the Kitakama Pokédex before she actively accepts your help. A good chunk of the Pokémon are featured in the Paldean Pokédex too, so if you spent some time catching Pokémon in the base game you should have a nice headstart on getting to that number.

After defeating Perrin in a battle and showing her that your Pokédex meets her standards, she will give you some backstory for herself and Ursaluna before asking you to meet her in the Timeless Woods to begin your search. You can travel there whenever you want and it is marked on your map.

The map is very useful when tracking the big side stories. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you meet up with her again, she will set up a unique-looking Shaymin tent and the two of you will camp out until a fog fills the woods at night. Then you will have to walk around and take photos of 10 different Pokémon living in the area so Perrin can use a special machine to narrow down the location of Ursaluna.

A quick round of Pokémon Snap-lite later, and getting to hear a lovely rendition of some Legends: Arceus music, it is time to find the Bloodmoon Beast.

How to beat and catch Ursaluna Bloodmoon Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Once you stumble upon Ursaluna Bloodmoon Form, or more accurately it stumbles upon you, Perrin will accidentally use her flash while taking a picture and aggravate it. You will need to step in and battle the powerful beast in a boss battle reminiscent of a Titan fight from the base game.

This form of Ursaluna is a special attacker and will try to set up Calm Mind before wailing away at your team with Earth Power and its signature move, Blood Moon. You also need to be aware of its ability Mind’s Eye, which lets it ignore changes to accuracy and hit Ghost-type Pokémon with Normal and Fighting-type moves.

From terrifying imagery to a closer look and battle. Screenshot via Dot Esports

I was able to take it down by setting up two Dragon Dances on my Kommo-o and landing a Close Combat, but not before it took out three of my other Pokémon that were well below the level 70 creature’s power level.

Once you beat Ursaluna, Perrin will prompt you to catch it just like you would a Tera Raid boss. It appears to be a guaranteed capture, so just pick the ball you like the most and let it rip—I chose the Moon Ball for very clear thematic reasons.

This bear did not go down easily. Screenshot via Dot Esports

From there you will share a few more conversations with Perrin about photography and the drive to do cool things before she bids you farewell until your next meeting—but not before giving you a Choice Scarf and Hisuian Growlithe.

Can you catch Hisuian Ursaluna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask?

Bloodmoon Form Ursaluna is currently the only form of the Peat Pokémon you can catch natively in Scarlet and Violet. If you want to use a Hisuian Ursaluna, you will need to transfer your own over from Legends: Arceus or find a friend to trade with.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is currently shown to be a standalone species, meaning that you can’t evolve an Ursaring into one at this time. It also looks like you can only capture a single Bloodmoon Form Ursaluna per save file through story progression.

All of these details could change in the future, but right now you are limited in how you can obtain either form.

