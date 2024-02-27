What time does the Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

As part of the 2024 Pokémon Day celebration, Gen I Starters are coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids—and knowing exactly when the Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raid event starts will be important for adding them to your team.

We’ve had Tera Raid events for a lot of the other Starters at this point, and we’re finally circling back around to the iconic Starters of the Kanto region. The seven-star Tera Raid events are kicking off with Venusaur, followed by Blastoise and the return of Charizard. For the Unrivaled Tera Raid event, Venusaur will have the special Mightiest Mark along with the Ground Tera Type. This means Grass, Water, and Ice-type attacks will do the most damage, but Venusaur will likely have attacks to hit your Grass and Water Pokémon for super-effective damage. That’s why Ice attacks might be the best means of offense for this raid.

Even then, this battle will be tough if you aren’t prepared. And if you don’t act quickly, you might miss your chance to catch this rare event Pokémon. Here’s when you can challenge and catch Unrivaled Venusaur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When is the Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The three iconic Kanto Starters are taking over Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Image via The Pokémon Company

The Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raid event will take place in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starting on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6:00pm CT and running until Tuesday, March 5 at 5:59pm CT. In other words, the event is starting right on Pokémon Day and will last one week. As soon as the Venusaur event ends, it’ll be a full week of Blastoise Tera Raids, immediately followed by five days of the Charizard Tera Raids from the early days of Scarlet and Violet.

This event schedule is unique and should not be confused with the previous seven-star Tera Raids featuring Starter Pokémon. Past Tera Raid events popped up twice, but Venusaur and Blastoise are only sticking around for one week each, while Charizard is making its third Tera Raid appearance.

The Kanto Starter Tera Raid events were among the many announcements in the Feb. 27 Pokémon Presents, including the shocking reveal of the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A and the return of the Mega Evolution mechanic. But until the new mainline game arrives in 2025, we’ll be in Paldea for all the Tera Raid action. After all, there are still quite a few Starters who have yet to be featured in seven-star Tera Raids, like Meganium, Swampert, and Incineroar.