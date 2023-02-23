What time does Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global start and end?

Now that Pokémon Go has started including the rest of the world in its events when it has in-person Go Tours, players around the world are gearing up to complete challenges and catch a ton of Pokémon during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn when it occurs for everyone regardless of location.

Similar to previous events, Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn takes place over the course of two days, and each day has something exciting in store for players. Last weekend, players traveled to Las Vegas to play the in-person event, so this weekend players will have the opportunity to play in their local venues with their friends, without having the need to travel.

If you can’t wait to go after some Gen III Pokémon and take part in some of the special events planned by Niantic, check out the guide below for everything you need to know.

When does Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Global begin and end?

On Feb. 25 and 26 beginning at 10am local time and ending at 6pm each day, players will be able to access some of the exclusive events that are happening over the course of both days.

Several different activities will be available to players, including an increased chance to find Shiny Pokémon, rotating habitats, Special Research, special Raids, costumed Pokémon, and more. Many players use the event as an opportunity to catch rarer Pokémon and hunt for their Shiny forms, as well as catch whatever Pokémon will be appearing in special event Raids.

There is also an option to purchase a Special Research which allows players to complete objectives that will lead to an encounter with Shiny Jirachi. The Masterwork Research: Wish Granted objectives will present players with “difficult challenges and daunting tasks,” but will reward them with the Shiny Mythical Pokémon when players complete them. Tickets for the Research will be available until March 20.