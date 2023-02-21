Are there boosted Shiny odds during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global?

During certain events, Niantic changes a few settings and increases the chances of players encountering various coveted Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go. This is typically limited to select species, but for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, the Shiny odds have indeed been increased a bit more than usual.

Unlike previous Go Tour events, Niantic has not released an event ticket for the global portion of Go Tour: Hoenn, which runs on Feb. 25 and 26. This means players around the world can enjoy basically every piece of content from the event entirely for free—unless they want to pick up the Masterwork Research for a guaranteed encounter with a Shiny Jirachi.

And, while there are boosted Shiny odds during the global Go Tour event, there isn’t really a lot of information available surrounding encounters being boosted.

Are Shiny odds boosted during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global?

If a specific Pokémon or handful of Pokémon are the focus, Niantic tends to share the exact details and point out which Pokémon have a higher chance of being Shiny during an event. This is not the case with Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global.

With the start of Go Tour: Hoenn, every Pokémon originally introduced in the Gen III games are officially available to encounter as Shinies, with Niantic adding in the last handful such as Shiny Surskit, Shiny Torkoal, and Shiny Jirachi for the event.

However, it appears the Shiny odds simply apply to every encounter tied to the event rather than a specific set of species.

Throughout the various habitat rotations going on as part of the event and the general spawn increases, you will see mostly Hoenn Pokémon appearing more frequently. This, paired with the increased Shiny odds, will give you much better chances of encountering a Shiny for these species—so take advantage of that while you can.