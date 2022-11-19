Paldea is quickly becoming the newest home for Pokémon fans around the world with the release of Scarlet and Violet. But with the latest installments of the popular monster-catching franchise being open-world, the region looks a little different than what many longtime fans may be used to.

Gone are the days when players are limited to linear routes. The world is your Cloyster in Scarlet and Violet, and once you get past the game’s rather lengthy intro, you’ll be able to go wherever you please. As you venture about the Paldea region, you’ll meet new characters and encounter unfamiliar Pokémon species. You’re also guaranteed to come across some strange items that are entirely new to the franchise.

This includes the many glowing stakes you’ll find buried in the ground around the region. There are a grand total of 32 Ominous Black Stakes scattered around Paldea, and they each have a color that corresponds with a locked shrine. When you interact with an Ominous Black Stake, you’ll be prompted with a text box asking if you want to pull the Ominous Black Stake from the ground.

Should you pull out the Ominous Black Stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

If you’re wondering if you should pull the Ominous Black Stakes out of the ground, the short answer is yes. Collecting all eight Ominous Black Shrines unlocks the shrine that corresponds with the color of the stakes you collected, and those shrines contain Legendary Pokémon you’ll definitely want to encounter.

When you pull an Ominous Black Stake from the ground, it will disappear. Since it’s not an item in the sense that a Potion or held item is, you won’t be able to find it in your bag. It will go towards unlocking the shrine nonetheless, however, so be sure to check back with each shrine after you’ve collected all eight of the Ominous Black Stakes for that particular color.