Where to find all Ominous Blue Stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Game Freak occasionally tosses in long fetch quests that are necessary for unlocking items, story profession, or even encounters with specific Pokémon. In the case of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, such quest involves a hunt for Ominous Blue Stakes, the Firescourge Shrine, and the new Legendary Pokémon Chi-Yu.

Chi-Yu is part of a new quartet of Pokémon most consider to be Legendary based on their Ruinous theme and the fact they are locked behind such an odd quest and a level that puts it on part with most post-game encounters.

In order to open the gates to Chi-Yu’s prison, players will need to find eight Ominous Blue Stakes spread around specific areas of Paldea. And, depending on where you start, they almost make up a pattern that will lead you directly to the Firescourge Shrine—so here is how to find them all without needing to scour the entire region.

Where to find all Chi-Yu Ominous Blue Stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Chi-Yu might actually be the final of the four Ruinous Pokémon you track down, but it is just as simple as the other three as long as you know what you are looking for.

Chi-Yu Ominous Blue Stake location one

Image via The Pokémon Company

You will want to start your quest to the North of Levincia, as the first of the eight Stakes is located near a large tree at the top of a hill close to the lighthouse.

Chi-Yu Ominous Blue Stake location two

Image via The Pokémon Company

Head through Tagree Thicket and you will see Stake number two sitting on a hill not too far away from the Poison-type Team Star Base closer to the base of Glaseado Mountain.

Chi-Yu Ominous Blue Stake location three

Image via The Pokémon Company

Not all of them are by trees! But Stake three is located a bit further North than the last one, past the Poison-type Team Star Base under a tree and close to one of the Tera Raid dens.

Chi-Yu Ominous Blue Stake location four

Image via The Pokémon Company

Breaking out of Tagtree Tangle, Stake four is in North Province Area One on another taller hill right before you hit the slopes at the base of Glaseado Mountain.

Chi-Yu Ominous Blue Stake location five

Image via The Pokémon Company

Hug the side of Glaseado Mountain but remain within North Province Area One or else you have gone too far North. This Stake is in the open next to a rock.

Chi-Yu Ominous Blue Stake location six

Image via The Pokémon Company

It is a bit of a trek to get to Stake six, but this is the home stretch once you pull it from the ground near Province Area Two’s only Pokémon Center atop a hill at the edge of the map.

Chi-Yu Ominous Blue Stake location seven

Image via The Pokémon Company

From one bit of the edge to another, Stake seven is located in some ruins slightly North of the nearby river that connects to East Province Area Three.

Chi-Yu Ominous Blue Stake location eight

Image via The Pokémon Company

The final stake is a straight shot from stake seven to the bamboo forest that sits close to another Team Star Base. You will find it sitting atop Fury Falls.

Chi-Yu Firescourge Shrine location

Fury Falls also houses the Firescourge Shrine within a cave to the right of the waterfall itself. Pulling all eight Ominous Blue Stakes will free the Dark/Fire-type Ruinous Pokémon and allow you to battle it in your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet adventure.