Where to find all Ominous Yellow Stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Who doesn’t want a Legendary saber-tooth snow leopard backing them up when they go into battle? Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gives players that opportunity if they are able to collect all eight Ominous Yellow Stakes and unleash Sword of Ruin—Chien-Pao—into the world from its prison.

As one of the Four Treasures of Ruin, Chien-Pao was sealed away for bringing ruin to the areas it traveled through the hatred that brought it to life in the first place. Now anyone who wants to catch it will need to travel across the southwest portion of Paldea to unseal it from the Icerend Shrine and tame it before it can lose control again.

All eight of the Yellow Ominous Stakes are located in areas players can collect at any point in the game, though it becomes easier the later you get into the main story of the game. That is because this new Legendary quartet are geared to be a challenge tackled right as you are wrapping up the core game and preparing to enter post-game content.

You can try and collect each of the eight Ominous Yellow Stakes whenever you want, but you will be facing down a level 60 Dark/Ice-type once you clear that task. So regardless of how you plan on tackling the Icerend Shrine’s shackles, here are all of the locations for each of the eight Ominous Yellow Stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find all Chien-Pao Ominous Yellow Stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Despite its typing and appearance pointing to a northern origin, Chien-Pao is actually locked away in the southwestern portion of Paldea and will be located in a mix of high and low-elevation spots. Thankfully, starting from the Southernmost portion of South Province Area Six will lead you right to where you need to be.

Related: All Ominous Black Stakes and where to find them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Chien-Pao Ominous Yellow Stakes location one

Image via The Pokémon Company

One of the hardest to get among the bunch, Stake one is located East of Alfornada on one of the elevated pieces of land closest to a smaller waterfall underneath the bigger one you can ride down from the mountain.

Chien-Pao Ominous Yellow Stakes location two

Image via The Pokémon Company

Heading northwest over the hills, Stake two is sitting on a grassy portion of the cliffs that is hard to reach without being able to climb on your Legendary mount. You can see Cortondo in the distance and will still be a ways off from Alfornada proper.

Chien-Pao Ominous Yellow Stakes location three

Image via The Pokémon Company

Time for a bit of spelunking. In the large cave where you can find rare Pokémon on your way to Alfornada you can find Stake three on one of the elevated platforms inside—it is hard to miss if you look around enough while looking for Pokémon inside.

Chien-Pao Ominous Yellow Stakes location four

Image via The Pokémon Company

Finally leaving the area surrounding Alfornada and Cortondo, Stake four is nestled into some cliffs just southeast of the Pokémon Center sitting on the outskirts of West Province Area One.

Chien-Pao Ominous Yellow Stakes location five

Image via The Pokémon Company

Take a long ride directly northeast of Stake four toward The Great Crater of Paldea. You will find Stake five near the base of the slope leading to the peak of the crater’s walls.

Chien-Pao Ominous Yellow Stakes location six

Image via The Pokémon Company

Moving slightly to the northwest, Stake six is on a hill overlooking the Dark-type Team Star base.

Chien-Pao Ominous Yellow Stakes location seven

Image via The Pokémon Company

The easiest of the bunch, Stake seven is sitting right at the base of a large tree directly behind the Cascaraffa Gym. You can skip the lift to reach this point if you have the ability to climb too.

Chien-Pao Ominous Yellow Stakes location eight

Image via The Pokémon Company

Just like with most of the other Ruinous Pokémon’s Stakes, there is always one right next to their respective prisoner’s Shrine. This is the case for Chien-Pao too, as Stake eight is located right next to the windmills to the north of West Province Area One’s westernmost Pokémon Center.

Chien-Pao Icerend Shrine location

Image via The Pokémon Company

Keep traveling northwest from the final stake’s location and you will find Icerend Shrine placed into the cliffside somewhat close to where you faced off against the Open Sky Titan.