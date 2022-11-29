Where to find all Ominous Purple Stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When Legendary Pokémon come in pairs you know there is some significance to their designs, so what happens when they come in a quartet from the start? That is what fans have to answer for themselves when trying to find all eight Ominous Purple Stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to release Wo-Chien once more.

As part of the new Legendary Pokémon grouped together as the Four Treasures of Ruin, Wo-Chien was sealed away for bringing ruin to the region long ago and can only be freed by removing eight stakes from the ground in a specific corner of Paldea.

You can encounter these stakes at any point in the game even though the level of the Dark/Grass-type Ruinous Pokémon is scaled for the late game. This means you will need to traverse the lower south of the region and locate not only each of the eight Ominous Purple Stakes but also find the Grasswither Shrine—all while preparing to challenge a level 60 legend.

Whether you plan to go through this task before or after you complete the regular story, here are all of the locations for each of the eight Ominous Purple Stakes and the Grasswither Shrine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find all Wo-Chien Ominous Purple Stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

From the southeast corner of Paldea to the starting area from which you began your journey, Wo-Chien’s chains stretch further than some of the other Ruinous Pokémon’s. It is somewhat easy to get all eight of the Ominous Purple Stakes once you start unlocking traversal options for Koraidon/Miraidon through story progress, but even before then you can grab at least a few.

Wo-Chien Ominous Purple Stakes location one

Image via The Pokémon Company

Backtrack to just north of where you began your journey and just south of Los Platos, you can find the first Purple Stake on a hill directly overlooking the area in front of Mesagoza.

Wo-Chien Ominous Purple Stakes location two

Image via The Pokémon Company

Head northeast from Stake number one and you will find Stake two up a hill a short distance away from the first Pokémon Center you visit at the start of the game.

Wo-Chien Ominous Purple Stakes location three

Image via The Pokémon Company

Keep climbing those hills to the east of Stake two and you will find Stake three at the highest point of that specific set of structures next to a rock that usually houses a Gimmighoul.

Wo-Chien Ominous Purple Stakes location four

Image via The Pokémon Company

Descend directly north from Stake three toward the bridge on the southeast side of Mesagoza that crosses over into South Province Area Three. It will be near that closed bridge.

Wo-Chien Ominous Purple Stakes location five

Image via The Pokémon Company

Heading across that same bride, you will want to start traveling northeast again. It will be on one of the taller rock formations once you get close to the castle-like walls.

Wo-Chien Ominous Purple Stakes location six

Image via The Pokémon Company

Stake six is a bit of a trek, as you will need to head to the border of South Province Area Three and East Province Area One. You should find it right as the rocky terrain meets grassland in a spot where you can see the nearby watchtower.

Wo-Chien Ominous Purple Stakes location seven

Image via The Pokémon Company

Stake seven is the easiest to find, as all you need to do is head southeast toward Artazon. It will be sitting on a rocky cliffside overlooking the residential area of town you enter from on the west side.

Wo-Chien Ominous Purple Stakes location eight

Image via The Pokémon Company

The final Stake will make you travel the longest distance between two spots, requiring you to head all the way back to South Province Area One. It will just be sitting out in the open and will mark a nearly straight shot to the hidden Grasswither Shrine.

Ting-Lu Grasswither Shrine location

Image via The Pokémon Company

Drop off the cliff on the west side of where you picked up Stake eight. The Grasswither Shrine will be in a small nook inside—with an open seal if you already collected all of the Stakes and saw the text pop up saying Wo-Chien had been unleashed.