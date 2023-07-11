Unlucky Pokémon player is nearly 300 Shinies deep hunting for Scarlet and Violet’s rarest evolution

One tenacious Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player is currently grinding their way through an entire mice nest in order to try and find one of the game’s rarest shiny Pokémon.

For avid Pokémon players, you probably know where we are going with this, but for those not in the know, or who need a refresher course, allow me to introduce you all to Tandemaus, one of the game’s notorious Pokémon.

Tandemaus is unique in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in that it has two different evolution forms, known as the family of four, and the family of three forms. For most people who evolve Tandemaus into its evolution, Maushold, you will likely see the family of four form which is the most common one.

To get the family of three form, though, players will need to rely on luck as there is a 1/100 chance of getting the elusive form. So when you add shiny hunting into the equation, the odds of getting a shiny family of three form Maushold explode into near impossible odds. This would explain why this trainer currently has nearly 300 shiny Tandemausd encounters with little success so far.

What makes this experience more baffling to us (outside of who in the right mind would do this) is just why Maushold. It is arguably one of the worst shiny Pokémon in the entire game to get and is hardly noticeable to the naked eye.

This isn’t even the first mad Pokémon player the game has ever known. Back in January, one player defeated the 1/68,300 odds to obtain a shiny Dudunsparce’s three-segment form. To get a shiny Dunsparce, just like Tandemaus, is a 1/683 chance, and then to evolve it into three-segment form is a 1/683 chance. The odds couldn’t have aligned any better.

Let’s just hope some of that luck translates to the person seeking the family of three form for Maushold, otherwise, we might be here awhile.

