Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids.
Image via The Pokémon Company
These 2 event-only Paradox Pokémon are returning to Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

The rarest Gen IX 'mons.
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
Published: Apr 23, 2024 12:19 am

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, two of the rarest Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, will be up for grabs once more in the next upcoming Tera Raid.

From Friday, April 26 to Monday, May 6, Walking Wake Tera Raids will appear in Scarlet and Iron Leaves Tera Raids will appear in Violet. Walking Wake will have the Water Tera Type, while Iron Leaves’ Tera Type will be Psychic. The raids for this event are five stars, so they won’t be as difficult as any of the Unrivaled Tera Raid events, as long as you have the right counters.

Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids.
This Tera Raid event is essential for filling out your Pokédex. Image via The Pokémon Company

While this is not their first raid appearance, it’s currently the only way to obtain Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in Gen IX. Given these special Tera Raid events are only around for a limited time, these two Paradox Pokémon are the rarest ones. Therefore, definitely take advantage of this opportunity to catch both if you haven’t done so already, especially since we don’t know if or when the event will return. Otherwise, you’ll be missing two Pokémon from two Paradox trios—Walking Wake is part of the trio with Raging Bolt and Gouging Fire, and Iron Leaves makes up a trio with Iron Boulder and Iron Crown.

Just keep in mind Walking Wake is a Scarlet-exclusive and Iron Leaves is a Violet-excluisve. But don’t freak out if you only have one version. You can still catch Walking Wake and Iron Leaves by joining online Tera Raids hosted by other players. For example, if you have Scarlet, Walking Wake Tera Raids will naturally pop up in the overworld, but you’ll have to hop online to search for Iron Leaves Tera Raids hosted by Violet players.

If you’ve already caught both Paradox Pokémon in previous Tera Raid events, however, you won’t be able to catch more of them. Players are limited to catching only one Walking Wake and one Iron Leaves per save file, though you can still rechallenge the raids for the rewards.

During the same event, there will also be a special Mass Outbreak event with increased Shiny odds for a handful of Pokémon with golden Shinies. That’s just one more reason to hop back onto Scarlet and Violet so you don’t miss out on these rarer ‘mons.

