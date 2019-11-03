There appears to be a Galarian Stunfisk in Pokemon Sword and Shield

There’s been a stream of Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks over the past few days, and one familiar fish has popped up in new images. A new leak surfaced today, showing off what appears to be a Galarian Stunfisk less than two weeks before the games release.

The Galarian form of Stunfisk is apparently a Ground/Steel-type. Its body resembles a trap, and it looks to have neon green footprint-like markings across its body.

Game Freak has confirmed a few new regional variants for older Pokémon over the past few months, including ones for Wheezing, Linoone, and Ponyta. But Stunfisk seems like a random Pokémon for the developer to have chosen.

The image is still just a leak—Game Freak has yet to confirm Galarian Stunfisk’s existence. Fans should take the image with a grain of salt until official confirmation comes in either the form of a new trailer or when the games release.

Pokémon Sword and Shield release worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.