The complete Pokémon TCG Paldea Evolved set card list

The second major expansion from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Paldea Evolved, is combining the Japanese versions of Triplet Beat, Snow Hazard, and Clay Burst.
Scheduled to release on Friday, June 9, the English Pokémon TCG Paldea Evolved set contains over 190 cards. Featured within the second major expansion of Scarlet and Violet are 14 Pokémon ex and three Tera Pokémon ex. There are also three dozen Rare, 18 Ultra Rare ex, special illustration, and nine Hyper Rare gold-etched cards.
Prior to the English expansion launching, there were several Japanese Paldea Evolvedcards worth money on the secondary market. And launching one day prior to the Scarlet and Violet expansion is the new PokémonTCG Live, with the original PokémonTrading Card Game Onlineservers shutting down on June 5.
All Pokémon TCG Paldea Evolved cards
The Pokémon TCG Paldea Evolved has a total of 279 card versions, from Common to Hyper Rare. There are also exclusive cards players can crack when purchasing select Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Paldea Evolved products.
Lokix: Non-Holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive
Tinkaton: Non-Holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive
Baxcalibur: Non-holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive
Boss’s Orders (Ghetsis): Non-holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive
Mankey: Holo foil Annihilape ex Box exclusive
Primeape: Holo foil Annihilape ex Box exclusive
Common rarity Pokémon Paldea Evolved cards
Hoppip (Grass)
Pineco (Grass)
Tropius (Grass)
Combee (Grass)
Snover (Grass)
Sprigatito (Grass)
Tarountula (Grass)
Nymble (Grass)
Bramblin (Grass)
Rellor (Grass)
Litleo (Fire)
Fuecoco (Fire)
Charcadet (Fire)
Magikarp (Water)
Marill (Water)
Dellbird (Water)
Luvdisc (Water)
Quaxly (Water)
Cetoddle (Water)
Frigibax (Water)
Pikachu (Lightning)
Magnemite (Lightning)
Voltorb (Lightning)
Shinx (Lightning)
Pincurchin (Lightning)
Pawmi (Lightning)
Tadbulb (Lightning)
Wattrel (Lightning)
Jigglypuff (Psychic)
Slowpoke (Psychic)
Misdreavus (Psychic)
Gothita (Psychic)
Sandygast (Psychic)
Tinkatink (Psychic)
Mankey (Fighting)
Larvitar (Fighting)
Makuhita (Fighting)
Croagunk (Fighting)
Rockruff (Fighting)
Falinks (Fighting)
Nacli (Fighting)
Glimmet (Fighting)
Paldean Wooper (Darkness)
Murkrow (Darkness)
Sneasel (Darkness)
Deino (Darkness)
Maschiff (Darkness)
Shroodle (Darkness)
Cufant (Metal)
Noibat (Dragon)
Girafarig (Colorless)
Dunsparce (Colorless)
Wingull (Colorless)
Slakoth (Colorless)
Fletchling (Colorless)
Rookidee (Colorless)
Tandemaus (Colorless)
Clavell (Trainer)
Great Ball (Trainer)
Super Rod (Trainer)
Uncommon rarity Pokémon Paldea Evolved cards
Skiploom (Grass)
Heracross (Grass)
Vespiquen (Grass)
Floragato (Grass)
Spidops (Grass)
Brambleghast (Grass)
Paldean Tauros (Fire)
Fletchinder (Fire)
Talonflame (Fire)
Pyroar (Fire)
Crocalor (Fire)
Paldean Tauros (Water)
Azumarill (Water)
Eiscue (Water)
Quaxwell (Water)
Cetitan (Water)
Arcibax (Water)
Raichu (Lightning)
Electrode (Lightning)
Luxio (Lightning)
Pincurchin (Lightning)
Pawmo (Lightning)
Kilowattrel (Lightning)
Mismagius (Psychic)
Gothorita (Psychic)
Gothitelle (Psychic)
Oranguru (Psychic)
Palossand (Psychic)
Tinkatuff (Psychic)
Primeape (Fighting)
Paldean Tauros (Fighting)
Sudowoodo (Fighting)
Pupitar (Fighting)
Toxicroak (Fighting)
Passimian (Fighting)
Naclstack (Fighting)
Honchkrow (Darkness)
Seviper (Darkness)
Zweilous (Darkness)
Mabosstiff (Darkness)
Grafaiai (Darkness)
Bombirdier (Darkness)
Corviknight (Metal)
Farigiraf (Colorless)
Dudunsparce (Colorless)
Pelipper (Colorless)
Vigoroth (Colorless)
Corvisquire (Colorless)
Maushold (Colorless)
Flamigo (Colorless)
Artazon (Trainer)
Bravery Charm (Trainer)
Calamitous Snowy Mountain (TR)
Calmitous Wasteland (Trainer)
Choice Belt (Trainer)
Delivery Drone (Trainer)
Fighting Au Lait (Trainer)
Dendra (Trainer)
Falkner (Trainer)
Giacomo (Trainer)
Grusha (Trainer)
Iono (Trainer)
Practice Studio (Trainer)
Saguaro (Trainer)
Superior Energy Retrieval (TR)
Jet Energy (Colorless)
Luminous Energy (Colorless/Any)
Reversal Energy (Colorless/Any)
Therapeutic Energy (Colorless)
Rare rarity Pokémon Paldea Evolved cards
Jumpluff (Grass)
Abomasnow (Grass)
Lokix (Grass)
Oricorio (Fire)
Gyarados (Water)
Veluza (Water)
Baxcalibur (Water)
Luxray (Lightning)
Pawmot (Lightning)
Wigglytuff (Psychic)
Spiritbomb (Psychic)
Mimikyu (Psychic)
Ceruledge (Psychic)
Rabsca (Psychic)
Tinkatoin (Psychic)
Hariyama (Fighting)
Garanacl (Fighting)
Glimmora (Fighting)
Weavile (Darkness)
Tyranitar (Darkness)
Sableye (Darkness)
Hydreigon (Darkness)
Orthworm (Metal)
Slaking (Colorless)
Boss’s Orders (Trainer)
Heracross (Illustrative Rare)
Tropius (Illustrative Rare)
Sprigatito (Illustrative Rare)
Floragato (Illustrative Rare)
Bramblin (Illustrative Rare)
Fletchinder (Illustrative Rare)
Pyroar (Illustrative Rare)
Fuecoco (Illustrative Rare)
Crocalor (Illustrative Rare)
Magikarp (Illustrative Rare)
Marill (Illustrative Rare)
Eiscue (Illustrative Rare)
Quaxly (Illustrative Rare)
Frigibax (Illustrative Rare)
Arctibax (Illustrative Rare)
Baxcalibur (Illustrative Rare)
Raichu (Illustrative Rare)
Gothorita (Illustrative Rare)
Sandygast (Illustrative Rare)
Rabsca (Illustrative Rare)
Tinkatink (Illustrative Rare)
Tinkatuff (Illustrative Rare)
Paldean Tauros (Illustrative Rare)
Sudowoodo (Illustrative Rare)
Nacli (Illustrative Rare)
Paldean Wooper (Illustrative Rare)
Grafaiai (Illustrative Rare)
Tyranitar (Illustrative Rare)
Orthworm (Illustrative Rare)
Rookidee (Illustrative Rare)
Maushold (Illustrative Rare)
Flamigo (Illustrative Rare)
Farigiraf (Illustrative Rare)
Dudunsparce (Illustrative Rare)
Mismagius (Illustrative Rare)
Secret Rare & Ultra Rare Pokémon Paldea Evolved cards
Forretress ex (Grass)
Meowscarada ex (Grass)
Wo-Chien ex (Grass)
Skeledirge ex (Fire)
Chi-Yu ex (Fire)
Quaquaval ex (Water)
Chien-Pao ex (Water)
Pikachu (Lightning)
Bellibolt ex (Lightning)
Slowking ex (Psychic)
Dedenne ex (Psychic)
Lycanroc ex (Fighting)
Ting-Lu ex (Fighting)
Paldean Clodsire ex (Darkness)
Copperajah ex (Metal)
Noivern ex (Dragon)
Squawkabilly ex (Colorless)
Boss’s Orders (TR)
Clavell (Trainer)
Dendra (Trainer)
Falkner (Trainer)
Giacomo (Trainer)
Grusha (Trainer)
Iono (Trainer)
Saguaro (Trainer)
Hyper Rare Pokémon Paldea Evolved cards
Meowscarada ex (Grass)
Skeledirge ex (Fire)
Quaquaval ex (Water)
Chien-Pao ex (Water)
Ting-Lu ex (Fighting)
Super Rod (Trainer)
Superior Energy Retrieval (TR)
Basic Grass Energy
Basic Water Energy
About the author
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.