The complete Pokémon TCG Paldea Evolved set card list

The second major expansion from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Paldea Evolved, is combining the Japanese versions of Triplet Beat, Snow Hazard, and Clay Burst.

Scheduled to release on Friday, June 9, the English Pokémon TCG Paldea Evolved set contains over 190 cards. Featured within the second major expansion of Scarlet and Violet are 14 Pokémon ex and three Tera Pokémon ex. There are also three dozen Rare, 18 Ultra Rare ex, special illustration, and nine Hyper Rare gold-etched cards.

Prior to the English expansion launching, there were several Japanese Paldea Evolved cards worth money on the secondary market. And launching one day prior to the Scarlet and Violet expansion is the new Pokémon TCG Live, with the original Pokémon Trading Card Game Online servers shutting down on June 5.

All Pokémon TCG Paldea Evolved cards

The Pokémon TCG Paldea Evolved has a total of 279 card versions, from Common to Hyper Rare. There are also exclusive cards players can crack when purchasing select Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Paldea Evolved products.

Exclusive Pokémon Paldea Evolved cards

Sprigatito : Holo foil Summer 2023 Collector Chest exclusive

: Holo foil Summer 2023 Collector Chest exclusive Fuecoco : Holo foil Summer 2023 Collector Chest exclusive

: Holo foil Summer 2023 Collector Chest exclusive Quaxly : Holo foil Summer 2023 Collector Chest exclusive

: Holo foil Summer 2023 Collector Chest exclusive Lokix : Non-Holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive

: Non-Holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive Tinkaton : Non-Holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive

: Non-Holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive Baxcalibur : Non-holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive

: Non-holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive Boss’s Orders (Ghetsis) : Non-holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive

: Non-holo Paldea Evolved Build and Battle exclusive Mankey : Holo foil Annihilape ex Box exclusive

: Holo foil Annihilape ex Box exclusive Primeape: Holo foil Annihilape ex Box exclusive

Common rarity Pokémon Paldea Evolved cards

Hoppip (Grass) Pineco (Grass) Tropius (Grass) Combee (Grass) Snover (Grass) Sprigatito (Grass) Tarountula (Grass) Nymble (Grass) Bramblin (Grass) Rellor (Grass) Litleo (Fire) Fuecoco (Fire) Charcadet (Fire) Magikarp (Water) Marill (Water) Dellbird (Water) Luvdisc (Water) Quaxly (Water) Cetoddle (Water) Frigibax (Water) Pikachu (Lightning) Magnemite (Lightning) Voltorb (Lightning) Shinx (Lightning) Pincurchin (Lightning) Pawmi (Lightning) Tadbulb (Lightning) Wattrel (Lightning) Jigglypuff (Psychic) Slowpoke (Psychic) Misdreavus (Psychic) Gothita (Psychic) Sandygast (Psychic) Tinkatink (Psychic) Mankey (Fighting) Larvitar (Fighting) Makuhita (Fighting) Croagunk (Fighting) Rockruff (Fighting) Falinks (Fighting) Nacli (Fighting) Glimmet (Fighting) Paldean Wooper (Darkness) Murkrow (Darkness) Sneasel (Darkness) Deino (Darkness) Maschiff (Darkness) Shroodle (Darkness) Cufant (Metal) Noibat (Dragon) Girafarig (Colorless) Dunsparce (Colorless) Wingull (Colorless) Slakoth (Colorless) Fletchling (Colorless) Rookidee (Colorless) Tandemaus (Colorless) Clavell (Trainer) Great Ball (Trainer) Super Rod (Trainer)

Uncommon rarity Pokémon Paldea Evolved cards

Skiploom (Grass) Heracross (Grass) Vespiquen (Grass) Floragato (Grass) Spidops (Grass) Brambleghast (Grass) Paldean Tauros (Fire) Fletchinder (Fire) Talonflame (Fire) Pyroar (Fire) Crocalor (Fire) Paldean Tauros (Water) Azumarill (Water) Eiscue (Water) Quaxwell (Water) Cetitan (Water) Arcibax (Water) Raichu (Lightning) Electrode (Lightning) Luxio (Lightning) Pincurchin (Lightning) Pawmo (Lightning) Kilowattrel (Lightning) Mismagius (Psychic) Gothorita (Psychic) Gothitelle (Psychic) Oranguru (Psychic) Palossand (Psychic) Tinkatuff (Psychic) Primeape (Fighting) Paldean Tauros (Fighting) Sudowoodo (Fighting) Pupitar (Fighting) Toxicroak (Fighting) Passimian (Fighting) Naclstack (Fighting) Honchkrow (Darkness) Seviper (Darkness) Zweilous (Darkness) Mabosstiff (Darkness) Grafaiai (Darkness) Bombirdier (Darkness) Corviknight (Metal) Farigiraf (Colorless) Dudunsparce (Colorless) Pelipper (Colorless) Vigoroth (Colorless) Corvisquire (Colorless) Maushold (Colorless) Flamigo (Colorless) Artazon (Trainer) Bravery Charm (Trainer) Calamitous Snowy Mountain (TR) Calmitous Wasteland (Trainer) Choice Belt (Trainer) Delivery Drone (Trainer) Fighting Au Lait (Trainer) Dendra (Trainer) Falkner (Trainer) Giacomo (Trainer) Grusha (Trainer) Iono (Trainer) Practice Studio (Trainer) Saguaro (Trainer) Superior Energy Retrieval (TR) Jet Energy (Colorless) Luminous Energy (Colorless/Any) Reversal Energy (Colorless/Any) Therapeutic Energy (Colorless)

Rare rarity Pokémon Paldea Evolved cards

Jumpluff (Grass) Abomasnow (Grass) Lokix (Grass) Oricorio (Fire) Gyarados (Water) Veluza (Water) Baxcalibur (Water) Luxray (Lightning) Pawmot (Lightning) Wigglytuff (Psychic) Spiritbomb (Psychic) Mimikyu (Psychic) Ceruledge (Psychic) Rabsca (Psychic) Tinkatoin (Psychic) Hariyama (Fighting) Garanacl (Fighting) Glimmora (Fighting) Weavile (Darkness) Tyranitar (Darkness) Sableye (Darkness) Hydreigon (Darkness) Orthworm (Metal) Slaking (Colorless) Boss’s Orders (Trainer) Heracross (Illustrative Rare) Tropius (Illustrative Rare) Sprigatito (Illustrative Rare) Floragato (Illustrative Rare) Bramblin (Illustrative Rare) Fletchinder (Illustrative Rare) Pyroar (Illustrative Rare) Fuecoco (Illustrative Rare) Crocalor (Illustrative Rare) Magikarp (Illustrative Rare) Marill (Illustrative Rare) Eiscue (Illustrative Rare) Quaxly (Illustrative Rare) Frigibax (Illustrative Rare) Arctibax (Illustrative Rare) Baxcalibur (Illustrative Rare) Raichu (Illustrative Rare) Gothorita (Illustrative Rare) Sandygast (Illustrative Rare) Rabsca (Illustrative Rare) Tinkatink (Illustrative Rare) Tinkatuff (Illustrative Rare) Paldean Tauros (Illustrative Rare) Sudowoodo (Illustrative Rare) Nacli (Illustrative Rare) Paldean Wooper (Illustrative Rare) Grafaiai (Illustrative Rare) Tyranitar (Illustrative Rare) Orthworm (Illustrative Rare) Rookidee (Illustrative Rare) Maushold (Illustrative Rare) Flamigo (Illustrative Rare) Farigiraf (Illustrative Rare) Dudunsparce (Illustrative Rare) Mismagius (Illustrative Rare)

Secret Rare & Ultra Rare Pokémon Paldea Evolved cards

Forretress ex (Grass) Meowscarada ex (Grass) Wo-Chien ex (Grass) Skeledirge ex (Fire) Chi-Yu ex (Fire) Quaquaval ex (Water) Chien-Pao ex (Water) Pikachu (Lightning) Bellibolt ex (Lightning) Slowking ex (Psychic) Dedenne ex (Psychic) Lycanroc ex (Fighting) Ting-Lu ex (Fighting) Paldean Clodsire ex (Darkness) Copperajah ex (Metal) Noivern ex (Dragon) Squawkabilly ex (Colorless) Boss’s Orders (TR) Clavell (Trainer) Dendra (Trainer) Falkner (Trainer) Giacomo (Trainer) Grusha (Trainer) Iono (Trainer) Saguaro (Trainer)

Hyper Rare Pokémon Paldea Evolved cards

Meowscarada ex (Grass) Skeledirge ex (Fire) Quaquaval ex (Water) Chien-Pao ex (Water) Ting-Lu ex (Fighting) Super Rod (Trainer) Superior Energy Retrieval (TR) Basic Grass Energy Basic Water Energy

About the author