Slots for 8 new Pokémon, tons of other content spotted in SV The Teal Mask DLC datamine

While most of the Pokémon community’s focus will be on Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC for the next few weeks, it looks like Game Freak has already started preparing for the future with hints about content coming for The Indigo Disk.

Several dataminers, including mattyoukhana, dug through the backend of SV version 2.0.1, the update that launched alongside The Teal Mask and found placeholder entries for content that appear to be reserved for The Indigo Disk.

While nothing explicitly marks it as such, four new abilities, eight new Pokémon species, 15 new moves, and 76 new items were “stubbed” in the files.

In the text data for SV 2.0.1, they added stubbed text entries for abilities, items, moves, and species, presumably to be added for Part 2: The Indigo Disk.



Hints at at least:

• 4 new abilities

• 76 new items

• 15 new moves

• 8 new species pic.twitter.com/N91OBrhdky — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) September 13, 2023

Speculation on what those eight new species will be has already taken off like wildfire, especially since we can eliminate four names right away.

Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, Archaludon, and Terapagos have been shown and confirmed to be coming with The Indigo Disk. That leaves just four additional slots remaining—three of which are already tied to other rumors.

Two of those species are believed to be Paradox takes on Enteir and Terrakion to round out each of those Legendary trios seeing as we have Paradox Suicune, Virizion, Raikou, and Cobalion in the game or on the way already. Likewise, Applin’s new evolution Dipplin could have a third stage to reach in the second DLC, though that is being heavily disputed right now since the spacing on the file slots “does not line up with the National Dex.”

The final spot is currently the most mysterious since no current rumors really fit into it unless the rumored Pokémon based on the Japanese folklore around Momotaro isn’t Ogerpon and is actually still on the way.

Based on this data, we also know Ogerpon’s different masks are held items and not key items and a new item called the Glimmering Charm will increase the number of Tera Shards you earn after completing a raid.

New TMs for Part 2: The Indigo Disk added, as well. Missed these, we do not know what moves they contain yet. pic.twitter.com/lZN8XWlghU — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) September 13, 2023

There are also at least a few dozen spots reserved for more TMs, though no information on what moves they could contain was included.

