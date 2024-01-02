Scarlet and Violet’s most popular Pokémon is not who you’d expect

When it comes to popular Pokémon, the first that jumps to mind is obviously going to be Pikachu, but a new poll held in Japan shows that an unlikely contender is actually Scarlet and Violet’s top pick.

Meowscarada is the most popular Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, according to a poll by Japanese website GameWith, which surveyed over 150,000 fans. Among all of the Pokémon available in the latest generation games, more than any other fans have taken to this Grass-type starter evolution.

Another favorite Grass-type starter. Image via The Pokémon Company

Surprisingly, many of the most popular Pokémon are debutants in generation nine, and coming in at second place behind Mewoscarada is another starter, Fuecoco. Rounding out the top five are two returning Pokémon from previous generations, Chandelure, Sylveon, and another newcomer, Tinkaton. Here is a look at the complete list of Pokémon to make the top 10:

Meowscarada Fuecoco Chandelure Sylveon Tinkaton Lucario Mimikyu Clodsire Gengar Gardevoir

Pikachu didn’t make the top 20, but other favorites like Lucario, Gengar, and Umbreon did earn an appearance on the list. For what it’s worth, Pikachu managed to appear in the top 50, at No. 38, right below Dragonite. While two of the new starter evolutions made the top of the list, the remaining Water-type Quaquaval only just snuck into the top 50 at No. 48.

On the legendary front, only one, Ogrepon, notched its place in the top 20, while Coraidon and Miraidon just fell short. Similarly, no previous generation legendary Pokémon appeared in the top 40. For all those wondering, Charizard claimed the 23rd spot on the list.

This poll isn’t officially attached to The Pokémon Company, but with so many participants, it does give a good idea of what kinds of Pokémon are hitting with fans one year after the Pokédex size drastically increased.