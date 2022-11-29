Nature is an important piece of the puzzle when it comes to getting the most out of your Pokémon. It increases the growth of one stat by ten percent and lowers the growth of another by ten percent. It’s an essential part of min-maxing for late-game and competitive battling in Generation IX, along with EV training.

If you started with Sprigatito in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s important to note there are two Natures that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

If you didn’t get them by default, you can change them using Nature Mints.

What is the best nature for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The best nature for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada is either Jolly or Adamant.

Jolly increases Speed growth by ten percent and lowers Special Attack growth by ten percent. It’s a good fit for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada since they’re far more reliant on Speed than Special Attack.

If you like the idea of shaping them to be heavy hitters, Adamant is a safer bet as far as their nature goes. It increases Attack growth by ten percent and lowers Special Attack growth by ten percent.

And don’t worry about the impact it will have on Special Attack.

Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada’s moveset is more reliant on Attack than Special Attack, with the exception of Seed Bomb. You can easily replace that with something else, though.

Like all things in Pokémon, the best nature comes down to each trainer’s personal preference—or perhaps more accurately, strategy. Jolly and Adamant are the best fit for Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada in terms of playing into their strengths, but some trainers might opt to go down a more defensive route.

The best thing is, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the choice is yours!