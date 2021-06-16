Pokémon Unite news coming on June 17

An “important news update” regarding the upcoming Pokémon Unite game will be announced tomorrow, June 17, The Pokémon Company revealed today.

So far, there’s been no information regarding the nature of the announcement. At the beginning of June, domains for Pokémon Unite reportedly opened ahead of E3, but the upcoming game didn’t make an appearance in the Nintendo Direct that took place on June 15.

Attention, Trainers! An important #PokemonUNITE news update is coming! Check back tomorrow to learn more! pic.twitter.com/8LoQceXbf5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 16, 2021

Pokémon Unite is a MOBA title being developed by Tencent Games, the developers of League of Legends, and will release for Nintendo Switch and mobile. The game was revealed a year ago, showing players picking and playing as a Pokémon and defeating other Pokémon on the map while they level up to earn points and complete objectives.

The reception to the most recent beta that began in March was largely positive. Since then, some new features have been revealed, including a large roster of playable Pokémon and a battle pass. It was announced during its reveal that the game will support crossplay between Switch and mobile players.

The Pokémon Company did not reveal a time to go along with the announcement, but fans should learn more tomorrow.