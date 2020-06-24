All playable Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite, a MOBA title developed in partnership with Tencent’s TiMi Studios and The Pokémon Company, is being worked on—and with it comes a lot of unique possibilities.

Unite doesn’t need to follow the same rules as a standard Pokémon game. Instead, it will get to play around with its roster more than most of the other spin-off Pokémon games usually get to do.

We don’t even have a release window yet for Unite, but the reveal stream did show off a lot of the Pokémon that will be included in the base roster. Here are all of those Pokémon that appeared in the game’s character select screen during the presentation.

Screengrab via Pokemon

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Pikachu

Clefable

Machamp

Gengar

Snorlax

Lucario

Talonflame

As expected of a new Pokémon title, the gen one representation is strong. But because it’s a MOBA, players can expect upward of a dozen playable creatures at minimum once the game actually launches.

One of the main mechanics of the game, just like with any MOBA, is leveling up your character to get stronger abilities the longer a match goes on. And in Unite, that also ties into the evolution mechanic from Pokémon.

Players will start with the first form of a Pokémon in most cases and have to level it up as they would in one of the main titles if they want it to learn new moves and evolve. That means a lot of the roster will be made up of Pokémon with three-stage evolutions, but not entirely—as shown by Snorlax being on the roster.