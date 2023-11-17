Pokémon UNITE data mine hints at new Legendary joining roster, potential team limitations

More controversy may soon be stirring depending on how these changes land.

Battles on Aeos Island are about to get more futuristic if the contents of a new Pokémon UNITE data mine turn out to be true.

According to a new discovery from Pokémon UNITE data miner El Chico Eevee, the Legendary Paradox Pokémon Miraidon is seemingly joining the fray on Aeos Island in the next several months. Miraidon would be the fourth Legendary Pokémon to join the roster, appearing alongside Urshifu, Zacian, and both Mewtwo—almost all of which have continued to be controversial members of the cast due to their strengths being inherently better than nearly every other playable Pokémon.

well this confirms miraidon is coming to the game pic.twitter.com/b522Xomvsl — Eevee (@ElChicoEevee) November 17, 2023

This new revelation in the ongoing data mine of the Pokémon UNITE public test server (PTS) comes after it was found that TIMI may be soon implementing team limitations in the form of EX Licenses. These Licenses appear to be exclusive to Legendary Pokémon—as of now just Mewtwo and Zacian, strangely not Urshifu—and will restrict each team to the use of one of these Pokémon, an attempt to seemingly balance the game further without hindering the power of these Legendary Pokémon. It is not yet confirmed if Miraidon will be a part of these EX Licenses, though it is more than likely that it will.

As of now, it is unclear how Miraidon will be implemented into Pokémon UNITE because, in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it has access to various capabilities outside of battle, such as the player character being able to ride it around in the overworld. Since Lapras already fills this niche in the MOBA, it’s unlikely that Miraidon will also be able to bring allies around the battlefield, though it is possible that its status as a Paradox Pokémon brings about a new mechanic.

Other assets discovered in the data mine earlier this week included a more in-depth look at the previously revealed Meowscarada, which will seemingly make its grand entrance on Aeos Island in early December with a way for players to earn its UNITE License for free. Additionally, following months of speculation, data miners claim both Gyarados and Metagross will be joining the lineup of playable Pokémon at some point in the near future, with their powerful movesets also being discovered.

In the months following the release of both Zacian and Mewtwo (X and Y), players remained vocal about their frustrations regarding the game’s balance state and the ideology behind welcoming Legendary Pokémon to the cast with how powerful they are. While several patches have aimed at toning down the power of these Pokémon, it appears the most immediate solution (and one likely to impact Miraidon) is these EX Licenses, which may prove to be more tedious than beneficial should even more Legendary Pokémon be added to the game in the future.

In the meantime, Pokémon UNITE players can look forward to the imminent release of Meowscarada at some point in the next several weeks, marking the first Pokémon from the Paldea region to be playable in the game.