Mewtwo and its powerful new mechanic may just dominate Pokémon UNITE’s anniversary event

The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios are finally pulling out one of the big guns for Pokémon UNITE’s second-anniversary celebration, bringing Mewtwo to the game as a playable character on July 21.

In typical UNITE fashion, today’s announcement was just a promo image that gives a little hint at what the Pokémon might be capable of. For Mewtwo, however, it looks like the developers are going to implement Mega Evolution into the Pokémon’s tool kit—making it the first time that mechanic has been seen in the MOBA.

Mewtwo will likely be an Attacker or All-Rounder based on its stats in the main series, and it could take some inspiration from Urshifu’s UNITE design for how to implement Mega Evolution.

The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo is coming to #PokemonUNITE on July 21! #UNITE2ndAnniversary pic.twitter.com/TmpTxebZHP — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 29, 2023

Both Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y are shown in the vestige of the Legendary Pokémon’s power, giving players hope that the beloved might actually be a usable option in matches. If that is the case, players might be able to pick their preferred Mega Evolution once they get Mewtwo to a specific level, just like they can pick to evolve Kubfu into Rapid or Single Strike Urshifu.

There is also a chance these Mega Evolutions will work in an entirely different way to any mechanic currently in UNITE—and a smaller chance that this is a teaser for Megas being added for other Pokémon in the game, like Charizard and Lucario.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update may have leaked a franchise milestone coming for Mew

If Mega Mewtwo X and Y aren’t playable, they will probably be used in special events like Gigantamax Pikachu, however, showing the forms in the promo image points more to them being a core feature for Mewtwo.

A new game mode will also be released where players can team up to take on AI-controlled Pokémon, including wild and boss Pokémon, on a new map.

Serebii Note: A new mode will be released in Pokémon UNITE with a new map to face against various computer controlled Pokémon along with friends https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/uyeAk8KN0c — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 29, 2023

Pokémon UNITE celebrates its second anniversary on July 21, but the Water-type sniper, Inteleon will make its debut on July 6 before Mewtwo arrives. Expect more details about the anniversary and more Pokémon coming to the game soon.

About the author