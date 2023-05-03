Pokémon TCG Online finally gets shutdown date, Live to replace it ahead of new set

Get ready to bring the Pokémon TCG with you on the go—without the hassle of hauling around a bunch of cards and equipment.

Pokémon TCG Live will finally be leaving its extended beta period and will be released live to both PC and mobile devices on June 8, The Pokémon Company announced today. The previous iteration of the online title, Pokémon TCG Online, will shut down a few days before on June 5, becoming both unable to download and play from then on. Despite the service shutting down, players will be able to transfer their existing game data and collection to Pokémon TCG Live for the foreseeable future.

Pokémon TCG Live was released in a global beta late last year and offers many of the same features as the previous title, including the ability to purchase packs to use specifically in-game, as well as being able to redeem code cards that come in physical Pokémon TCG products. It also includes a battle pass system where players can earn rare cards and other collectibles to use as players complete challenges and battle opponents, consisting of both a free and premium track.

Upon logging in to either the global beta or live release for the first time, Pokémon TCG Live players will receive a variety of premade standard theme decks, allowing them to jump into battle without needing to purchase cards beforehand. Players are also able to practice with these decks against AI trainers before facing real opponents.

The game will launch officially prior to the global release of the upcoming TCG set Scarlet and Violet—Paldea Evolved on June 9, which features the first cards of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendary quartet of Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien. Packs and bundles of this set are expected to be available for purchase in Pokémon TCG Live upon release using in-game currency.

Those who have downloaded the Pokémon TCG Live beta can still partake in the gameplay prior to the official launch of the app on PC and mobile devices on June 8.