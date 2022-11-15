Pokémon TCG Live beta is available globally—but be careful when logging in

There are a few things you need to know about the service.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Live beta is officially available to players around the globe today more than a year after it was initially announced.

The Pokémon Company has been testing TCG Live in various location-specific betas since early 2022 in limited capacities and has slowly expanded to grow its testing base. As of October, the beta was available in 11 countries and the developers behind the game noted that a global release for the test in November was in the works after a year of delays.

Now, players around the world have access to the newest Pokémon TCG platform on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Windows devices, and Mac OS.

This will be the first time many players will have access to the TCG Live client and get to test it out in comparison to the dated TCG Online that players have been using for close to a decade in some capacity. But for anyone who is looking to make the jump to this new platform, there are some things you should know.

With TCG Live, TPC does plan to eventually sunset TCGO entirely once the newer platform goes live. This will include all servers being shut down and it will be completely unusable—though that won’t happen until TCG Live launches in full following the beta.

Additionally, after launching TCG Live and making an account, players can transfer their collections from TCGO to the new app because TPC is using the same Trainer Club accounts that the older platform used. This is optional, but anyone who does migrate their collections should be aware it is a one-way transfer and they will be unable to log back into TCGO once it is completed.

There are several limitations in place for what content is going to make the jump between apps, but even if you just want to test the beta version of TCG Live, you can do so without a transfer.

Moving forward, this is the final stage of testing before TCG Live will launch in full. Expect plenty of feedback surveys, developer comments, and more in the coming weeks as more and more players swarm the servers and try things out.