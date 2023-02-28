Pokémon TCG’s June set called ‘Paldea Evolved’ and features three favorites

Fans have another set to look forward to from Scarlet and Violet.

The Pokémon TCG’s newest English installment, to be released in June, has been revealed as the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet — Paldea Evolved set.

The Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet base series is scheduled to be released on March 31 after a delay from the normal TCG timeline. For now, players have continued to enjoy the Sword and Shield series in 2023.

According to PokéBeach, the set’s release will in fact be in June instead of in May like Pokémon TCG sets of previous years. After the original Scarlet and Violet TCG set has been delayed from February to March of this year, it seems that the newest sets will eventually catch back up to the normal TCG release schedule with this June release date of the first expansion, but they aren’t quite there yet.

For now, TCG fans can look forward to an English set that will likely combine the three newly announced Japanese TCG sets — Triplet Beat, Clay Burst, and Snow Hazard, none of which have been released yet in Japan. Triplet Beat is scheduled for an early March release, while Clay Burst and Snow Hazard are scheduled for April releases together.

The name of the June English set, Paldea Evolved, was a surprise for some fans, as this is the first time that the name of a region in a main series game has been used in the name of a set. PokéBeach speculated that the reason the set is getting this name is that the final evolutions of the starters from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be featured as ex cards.

Players can expect Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, and Quaquaval ex in the upcoming English set.

Though Triplet Beat, Clay Burst, and Snow Hazard haven’t been released yet in Japan, we do know some other details about the sets.

Triplet Beat reportedly includes ex cards of new Generation IX Pokémon Clodsire as well as an old favorite Pokémon, Dedenne. Hopefully, with a name like Paldea Evolved, this English set will feature more cards of Generation IX Pokémon with unique artwork to go with them.

The Clay Burst and Snow Hazard sets are expected to feature gym leader Iono, a fan-favorite from the main series game. According to PokéBeach, both full art and illustrated rare cards of Iono will be featured in the set.

Both casual and competitive TCG players will have lots to look forward to when this new set debuts in June.