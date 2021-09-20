Is Pokémon TCG Live free to play?

Pokémon TCG Live is going to be a new way for players to get the full competitive experience of the Pokémon TCG through a fresh, frequently updated platform.

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that content from the original Pokémon Trading Card Game Online will carry over, with some limitations. TCG Live is also going to be more focused on providing an updated and modern experience compared to the older variant.

Players will even be able to transfer almost all of their TCGO content over to TCG Live as long as they use the same Trainer Club account, with all cards from Sun and Moon Lost Thunder onward being playable right away. TPC has confirmed that all Black and White series cards and forward will be playable in future updates too, which means the expanded format is going to thrive on the new app.

TCG Live will be free-to-play, giving players multiple ways to unlock content within the game, such as new cards, accessories, and more. There will also be three distinct types of in-game currency used, Coins, Credits, and Crystals, which will all have different uses and can be earned in various ways.

TPC will be hosting a closed beta for TCG Live in the near future, with a global open beta launching for everyone later this year on PC and Mac. A mobile version of the game is also being developed, but it likely won’t be included in the early beta versions of the game.