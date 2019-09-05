Pokémon TCG: Galar Collection will drop Nov. 15

Pokémon Sword and Shield are releasing in less than three months, and to commemorate the approaching release, the Pokémon Company International have both announced and shown a first look at the Pokémon TCG: Galar Collection.

This will be the first Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion for the Pokémon TCG, and it will be released alongside the games on Nov. 15.







In the preview versions of the cards, we got to see all three starter Pokémon from the Galar Region in two different variants, along with their corresponding starter set. Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble each have two variants, one that will likely appear in the opening Sword and Shield set, and another that will probably be in the starter decks for each of their final evolutions.







At the release of each new Pokémon game, it is common to find a deck that will contain everything you need to play inside, which are all usually themed around the three starters. All three Pokémon appear to have the finalized version of their cards, while the other cards shown are hiding something.







The two title legendaries of the games, Zacian and Zamazenta, are the first V cards we have seen. This will be the new type that will replace GX Pokémon in the upcoming series of cards. And while we know they will work similarly to how GX cards have in the past, the abilities or special attributes are hidden on the clearly-edited cards.





The only thing we can see outside of the black design and basic attacks is the standard GX theme of when the card is knocked out, a player gets to take two prize cards instead of one. Those special attributes will likely be revealed closer to the set’s release.

The Pokémon TCG: Galar Collection will launch alongside Pokémon Sword and Shield on Nov. 15.