Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s ranked schedule hints at The Indigo Disk DLC release date

We still don’t have an official release date for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC, but fans are fully convinced it’ll arrive sometime in December based on the ranked schedule and the next big format change.

Season 12 of Gen IX’s online ranked battles just began on Oct. 31, continuing the use of the same Regulation E ruleset, which added new and returning Pokémon from The Teal Mask DLC into the Scarlet and Violet VGC meta for the first time.

With Reg. E set to end on Jan. 2, it’s possible the next regulation will follow suit and throw Pokémon from The Indigo Disk DLC into the mix to shake up the metagame.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Ranked Battle Season 12 is now underway. It continues to use Regulation E rules and runs until 23:59 UTC on November 30th 2023



If this were to happen where Regulation F starts on Jan. 3 and includes The Indigo Disk Pokémon, we can expect the DLC to drop a few weeks before then. For Part One of the DLC, The Teal Mask’s release date was Sept. 13 while Regulation E started Oct. 1, so Part Two could easily follow a similar timeline.

Keeping this in mind, players in an Oct. 20 Reddit thread believe The Indigo Disk should be released the week of Dec. 11, three weeks before the next VGC regulation. That would give players time to familiarize themselves with any new Pokémon, moves, and abilities.

On top of new Pokémon like Duraludon’s evolution, Archaludon, and new moves like Upper Hand, competitive and casual players can all look forward to the mysterious new twist on the Tera Type mechanic and how that might be connected to the adorable Legendary Terapagos.

We’ll just have to wait a little longer to see if fans were right about a mid-December release date for The Indigo Disk DLC.