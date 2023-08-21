What is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s 19th Tera Type?

Since Generation I in 1995, only three types have ever been added to the Pokémon franchise—Dark, Steel, and Fairy. Those typings radically shifted how the games are played, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is looking to do something similar by introducing a new type in its DLC, though it isn’t at a base level.

When a Pokémon Terastallizes, it gains the attribute of whatever Tera Type it has, essentially turning the Pokémon using the mechanic into that type.

In the base game of Scarlet and Violet, each Pokémon has a Tera Type based on one of the 18 different typings the Pokémon series has had since X and Y added Fairy-types in 2013. You can collect Tera Shards through Tera Raids and other methods to change that existing Tera Type, but now it looks like Game Freak is iterating and adding a 19th type specifically for this mechanic in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

What is Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Tera Type in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC?

During a trailer for Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, Game Freak teased a 19th Tera Type that will grant additional powers to Pokémon through the Terastallization mechanic.

All we saw in that trailer, which points to this 19th Tera Type releasing in Part Two: The Indigo Disk, is a new Tera Symbol and an animation of every other type’s symbol coming together into a crown of sorts.

Everything else about what this addition will be is still a mystery in the official capacity.

The symbol looks really familiar. Image via The Pokemon Company

Based on what we saw, the 19th Tera Type is either an evolution of base Terastallization or will be a new typing exclusive to this mechanics usable by every Pokémon.

If it is a new style of Terastallization altogether, this could result in Tera Forms for select species—such as Ogrepon, who many fans suspect can change elements of itself using different masks according to other trailers.

Ogrepon’s mask is likely to change. Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

We already know Terapagos, a new Legendary Pokémon that will be featured in The Indigo Disk, has direct ties to the Terastal phenomenon and features the Tera Symbols for every type on its shell. We also know Terapagos has two forms, Normal and Terastal Form.

You can clearly see the Tera Symbols on Terapagos’ back. Image via The Pokemon Company

Based on text found in Research Station No. One in Area Zero and a sketch from the Scarlet and Violet book in the game’s story, it is very likely Terapagos will play a major role in uncovering exactly what Terastallizing, if not be directly responsible for the mechanic.

“We’ve determined this energy crystallization is linked to the being we call ▊▊▊▊▊▊. The interlocking hexagonal plates that comprise ▊▊▊▊▊▊’s shell must somehow cause this phenomenon—which I’ve dubbed ‘Terastallizing.'”

Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

If it is just a new typing, speculation places it as being a take on the “???” typing that has appeared throughout Pokémon’s history with things like Missingno or the move Curse prior to Gen V. That way, it can be a sort of combination of every type and hit every other type for neutral, or maybe even super effective, damage.

Even with some basis in the games themselves, a lot of this info is still speculation at this time, so take it lightly until we get more information, starting with the release of Part One: The Teal Mask on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

