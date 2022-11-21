Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid symbols explained

Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon's new battle mechanic.

Pokémon battles have been drastically changed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with the introduction of a new mechanic dubbed “Terastallizing” in the latest titles. Similar to battle mechanics in previous Pokémon games, Terastallizing changes battles in specific situations.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon have a “Tera type,” which is different than its classical type organization. These can lead to some juxtaposition in Pokémon types, such as a Water-type Pokémon that also has an Electric Tera type. Trainers can find and capture Tera type Pokémon through Tera Raid battles.

All the Tera Raid map symbols in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Opening the map, trainers will see colored stars with symbols inside of it scattered across the map. These stars mark where trainers can find Tera Raids, and the symbols correspond to the Pokémon’s respective Tera type. For example, a blue star with a wing on it marks where a Flying Tera type Pokémon will be.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are 18 total Tera types, including:

Normal

Fire

Ghost

Bug

Fighting

Rock

Flying

Water

Steel

Ground

Electricity

Fairy

Grass

Poison

Dragon

Psychic

Ice

Dark

Tera Raid battles are physically represented by crystals found protruding out of the ground. Players need only walk into these crystals to kick off a Tera Raid battle. It should be noted that raid battles are more difficult than usual Pokémon battles, and its difficultly will be represented by a range of one to five stars, with five being the most difficult.

Trainers do not exclusively need to traverse to these map symbols to participate in a Tera Raid. Opening your Poké Portal menu and navigating to the Tera Raid Battle option, players can join another player’s raid battle, squaring off against a Tera type Pokémon of unknown type and difficulty.

As previously stated, these battle can be difficult depending on the chosen difficultly. Five star battles alone are almost impossible if your Pokémon are not close to level 100.