Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid is appropriately Christmas-themed

The next Tera Raid Battle event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been announced for later this week ahead of Christmas and will fittingly feature Iron Bundle as the raid boss.

According to Serebii, the event is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22 and run through the weekend until Christmas Eve—Dec. 24—on Sunday. As such, it should come as no surprise that the raid boss is Pokémon‘s new futuristic take on Delibird.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Ice Tera Type Iron Bundle.



Runs from December 22nd through 24th



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/33R2DM1ZCz — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 17, 2023

Delibird is the quintessential Christmas Pokémon; its red and white color scheme matches Santa Claus, it’s part ice type, it flies around carrying a sack (actually its tail), and its signature move is Present, which has a chance to heal the opponent instead of hurting it. Since Delibird got to spotlight the last Christmas-themed raid, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company are prioritizing the newer Iron Bundle, which is essentially a robotic Delibird from the future that resembles a toy.

Iron Bundle may not look intimidating, but this will be a seven star raid, so expect it to put up a fight and come prepared with your best Pokémon. It will be available via Black Tera Crystals, and its Tera Type will be Ice. You may be tempted to pick a Fire type to combat it, but Iron Bundle can know Water attacks so perhaps pick a Fighting type or Steel type instead.

This isn’t the only Tera Raid event you have to look forward to either. Although the Iron Bundle one won’t last long, it’ll be immediately followed up by the returning Walking Wake and Iron Leaves event, giving you another chance to catch these Paradox alternatives for Suicune and Virizion. The timing makes perfect sense since the DLC expansion The Indigo Disk launched recently, which not only added Suicine, Virizion, and a host of other Legendaries, but also new Paradox Pokemon related to other Legendaries, such as Raikou and Cobalion.