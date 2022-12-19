Delibird will come in Tera Raids with presents over Christmas holidays in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After the conclusion of the exciting Charizard seven-star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have more exciting raids in store for the franchise’s newest game.

Aside from the upcoming seven-star Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event, which will be equal in difficulty and prestige to the Charizard raids, Pokémon is giving players a bit of a break with the Delibird Tera Raid battle event over the Christmas holiday. Delibird will come bearing presents upon trainers who catch or defeat it!

Unlike Charizard and Cinderace, two Pokémon not native to Paldea that can’t be caught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Delibird can be found in the game. The raids will also vary in difficulty from one to five stars, meaning even new players who haven’t beaten Scarlet and Violet’s main storyline will also be able to take part in the event.

Unlike Charizard and Cinderace, Delibird will also not have a predetermined Tera type. This means you could encounter several different kinds of Delibirds while the event is happening. Also unlike the Charizard and Cinderace events, which rolled out two separate times over two different time periods, Delibird will only be promoted once.

Delibird raids will be promoted from Dec. 23 at 6pm CT to Dec. 25 at 5.59pm CT.

Delibird’s signature move is “Present,” which is likely the reason the Pokémon is getting a promotion over the Christmas holiday. Every Tera Raid Pokémon drops items once caught or defeated, and Delibird is no exception.

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have also stated these promoted Delibirds will drop different types of Tera Shards; coveted items that allow trainers to change the Tera typing of any of their Pokémon once enough are collected. These Tera Shards are hard to come by in the Scarlet and Violet game itself, so taking advantage of these item drops will be worth it.

In order to activate the Delibird event, you’ll need to make sure your Switch is connected to the internet.

Once connected, you’ll be able to find the raids both around your own map of Paldea and through the Poké Portal. You can join up with friends via Link Code or post your own raids on the Poké Portal and take Delibird on.

Though for four and five-star Delibird raids, you definitely should consider bringing an optimally typed Pokémon to battle with, the choice and build of your selected Pokémon won’t nearly be as important as it was for the Charizard raids.

Feel free to relax, have fun, and enjoy your presents from Delibird!