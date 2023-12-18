Scarlet and Violet event makes up for The Indigo Disk miss with rare Paradox Pokémon raids

One of the biggest misses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk was its lack of inclusion for the two rarest Paradox Pokémon, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. Game Freak is now looking to remedy that problem, at least temporarily, through a new Tera Raid event.

Running from Dec. 25 to Jan. 7, players will soon be able to participate in a rerun event that will allow them to acquire Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet respectively. This is the first time these Paradox Pokémon have been available since the last raid rerun all the way back in March.

For whatever reason, only this pair was introduced through raid-only content. Image via Game Freak

When The Indigo Disk launched, some players were hoping Walking Wake and Iron Leaves would be available to catch without a special online event since four new Paradox Pokémon were being added with the same theme. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

While Walking Wake is a rendition of a prehistoric Suicune and Iron Leaves is the future of Virizion, Paradox variations of Enteri, Raikou, Cobalion, and Terrakion were added as part of SV’s second expansion. The newly added Gouging Fire, Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, and Iron Boulder are all available as part of The Indigo Disk content (and aren’t too tough to find either) while the remainder of those Paradox trios are still event-locked.

Since Walking Wake and Iron Leaves aren’t available outside of raids you have to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to obtain them. They don’t count toward your Pokédex totals, you can only catch one per save file, at least as far as we know, and they are Shiny-locked. Not a great combination of asterisks to put around what should be some of the most interesting new Pokémon from this generation’s games.

Game Freak could very well change the encounter method for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in the future, but for now, anyone who has yet to catch one should be prepared to get raids done between Dec. 25 and Jan. 7 before the pair disappear into the depths of Area Zero again.