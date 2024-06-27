2025 Pokémon Worlds qualification, explained

The Pokémon Company announced some huge changes coming to the 2025 competitive season, and qualifying for the World Championships will look very different from previous years.
Here’s what you need to know about how to qualify for 2025 Pokémon Worlds for VGC, TCG, and Go. UNITE players must wait until after Worlds 2024 for more information on how the next season will work.
How to qualify for 2025 Pokémon Worlds
The biggest difference between Worlds qualifications in 2025 versus 2024 is the number of players who qualify. In 2024, the requirements to earn your Worlds invite were to acquire a certain amount of Championship Points (CP) or win a regional or international event—meaning there was no limit to how many players qualified for Worlds, as long as they earned enough CP.
In 2025, however, only a certain number of Worlds invitations will be issued to the highest CP-earners in their age division and region. This limit does not include players who qualify by placing first at a regional event or in the top four at an international event.
Pokémon Worlds number of invitations for TCG
|Region
|Junior
|Senior
|Masters
|US and Canada
|75
|100
|125
|Europe
|75
|100
|125
|Latin America
|50
|50
|100
|Oceania
|10
|10
|20
|Middle East and South Africa
|5
|5
|10
Pokémon Worlds number of invitations for VGC
|Region
|Junior
|Senior
|Masters
|US and Canada
|20
|20
|75
|Europe
|20
|20
|75
|Latin America
|15
|15
|50
|Oceania
|10
|10
|20
|Middle East and South Africa
|X
|X
|X
Pokémon Worlds number of invitations for Go
|Region
|Worlds invitations
|US and Canada
|75
|Europe
|50
|Latin America
|50
|Oceania
|10
|Middle East and South Africa
|X
Earning Championship Points to qualify for 2025 Pokémon Worlds
Competitors in VGC, TCG, and Go can earn CP throughout the 2025 season (July 2024 to May 2025, plus NAIC and Worlds) by placing high in League Challenges and Cups, Regionals, Special Events, and Internationals. VGC players also have access to Global Challenges.
Championship Points in League Challenges, League Cups, and Global Challenges
CP from your best four League Challenge finishes, best four League Cup finishes, and best three VGC Global Challenges will count toward earning your Worlds invitation.
|Placement
|Kicker (number of participants)
|League Challenges
|League Cups
|Global Challenges (VGC only)
|1
|0
|15
|50
|170
|2
|4
|12
|40
|160
|3-4
|8
|10
|32
|150
|5-8
|17
|8
|25
|140
|9-16
|33
|6
|20
|130
|17-32
|65
|4
|16
|120
|33-64
|129
|13
|80
|65-128
|257
|65
|129-256
|513
|50
|257-512
|1025
|35
|513-1024
|2049
|20
Championship Points in regional, special, and international events
|Placement
|Kicker (number of participants)
|Regional and Special
|International
|1
|0
|350
|750
|2
|4
|325
|700
|3-4
|8
|300
|650
|5-8
|17
|280
|600
|9-16
|33
|160
|400
|17-32
|65
|125
|350
|33-64
|129
|100
|250
|65-128
|257
|80
|150
|129-256
|513
|60
|120
|257-512
|1025
|40
|80
|513-1024
|2049
|20
|40
The Pokémon Company also teased a “Championship Points Season Reward program” for “trainers who show great dedication to the Play! Pokémon program, which will operate similar to the fixed CP threshold from recent years.” So not all hope is lost yet for competitors who may find themselves missing their 2025 Worlds invite. We’ll just have to wait for more information to be released on this new program.