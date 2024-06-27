Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
2024 EUIC champ Nils Dunlop celebrating with a trophy in hand.
Image via The Pokémon Company
Category:
Pokémon

2025 Pokémon Worlds qualification, explained

Everything is about to change.
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 03:49 pm

The Pokémon Company announced some huge changes coming to the 2025 competitive season, and qualifying for the World Championships will look very different from previous years.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know about how to qualify for 2025 Pokémon Worlds for VGC, TCG, and Go. UNITE players must wait until after Worlds 2024 for more information on how the next season will work.

How to qualify for 2025 Pokémon Worlds

Wolfe Glick after winning Orlando Regionals 2024
Earn your Worlds invite by earning CP or winning major events like Wolfe Glick. Image via The Pokémon Company

The biggest difference between Worlds qualifications in 2025 versus 2024 is the number of players who qualify. In 2024, the requirements to earn your Worlds invite were to acquire a certain amount of Championship Points (CP) or win a regional or international event—meaning there was no limit to how many players qualified for Worlds, as long as they earned enough CP.

In 2025, however, only a certain number of Worlds invitations will be issued to the highest CP-earners in their age division and region. This limit does not include players who qualify by placing first at a regional event or in the top four at an international event.

Pokémon Worlds number of invitations for TCG

RegionJuniorSeniorMasters
US and Canada75100125
Europe75100125
Latin America5050100
Oceania101020
Middle East and South Africa5510

Pokémon Worlds number of invitations for VGC

RegionJuniorSeniorMasters
US and Canada202075
Europe202075
Latin America151550
Oceania101020
Middle East and South AfricaXXX

Pokémon Worlds number of invitations for Go

RegionWorlds invitations
US and Canada75
Europe50
Latin America50
Oceania10
Middle East and South AfricaX

Earning Championship Points to qualify for 2025 Pokémon Worlds

Competitors in VGC, TCG, and Go can earn CP throughout the 2025 season (July 2024 to May 2025, plus NAIC and Worlds) by placing high in League Challenges and Cups, Regionals, Special Events, and Internationals. VGC players also have access to Global Challenges.

Championship Points in League Challenges, League Cups, and Global Challenges

CP from your best four League Challenge finishes, best four League Cup finishes, and best three VGC Global Challenges will count toward earning your Worlds invitation.

PlacementKicker (number of participants)League ChallengesLeague CupsGlobal Challenges (VGC only)
101550170
241240160
3-481032150
5-817825140
9-1633620130
17-3265416120
33-641291380
65-12825765
129-25651350
257-512102535
513-1024204920

Championship Points in regional, special, and international events

PlacementKicker (number of participants)Regional and SpecialInternational
10350750
24325700
3-48300650
5-817280600
9-1633160400
17-3265125350
33-64129100250
65-12825780150
129-25651360120
257-51210254080
513-102420492040

The Pokémon Company also teased a “Championship Points Season Reward program” for “trainers who show great dedication to the Play! Pokémon program, which will operate similar to the fixed CP threshold from recent years.” So not all hope is lost yet for competitors who may find themselves missing their 2025 Worlds invite. We’ll just have to wait for more information to be released on this new program.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
Karli is a freelance writer and editor for Dot Esports based in the Bay Area. She mostly writes about Pokémon with a focus on competitive VGC but also enjoys VALORANT.